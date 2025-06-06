Taste of Cloverdale 2025

Hosted by
About this event
You can dance, and party along with the band and celebrate BC's best kept secret for country music LAWLESS!! If you want to skip the tasting event, and just come for the music this is your ticket!
(you still can purchase tickets for foods & drink on site, if you like ;)
Per-person: Includes tickets for food and drinks, Music and dancing by Country's finest band LAWLESS,
Entry for games, and prizes!
Per-person: Includes Exclusive VIP Table Seating, Gift Bag, tickets for food and drinks, Music and dancing by Country's finest band LAWLESS, Entry for games, and prizes!
Includes 16 VIP Tickets, 2 Reserved tables of 8, and many other community strengthening opportunities.
Includes 8 VIP Tickets, 1 Reserved table of 8, and many other community strengthening opportunities.
Includes 6 VIP Tickets, and many other community strengthening opportunities.
Includes 4 VIP Tickets, and many other community strengthening opportunities.
Includes 2 VIP Tickets, and many other community strengthening opportunities.
Many community strengthening opportunities. No tickets included
Many Community strengthening opportunities. No tickets included
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!