2025 District 123 Conference

1011 Bloor St E

Oshawa, ON L1H 7K6, Canada

3-Day Conference Ticket *April 7th to 27th*
CA$339
2025 District 123 Conference 3-DAY ticket. Includes all events, meals, contests and activities. Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded. Available for purchase: April 7th to April 27th, 2025
Table of 8 Conference Ticket Pack *April 7th to 27th*
CA$2,612
groupTicketCaption
2025 District 123 Conference 3-DAY ticket for a TABLE OF 8! This ticket pack is for EIGHT attendees, offering a total discount of $100! *Enter information details for all 8 members of your table. Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded. Not valid on previously purchased tickets. Available for purchase: April 7th to April 27th, 2025
1-Day FRIDAY Conference Ticket
CA$70
2025 Toastmasters District 123 Conference 1-Day FRIDAY evening, May 2, 2025 ticket. Includes: all Friday evening events / workshops / Evaluation contest (no meals) Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded. Available for purchase: April 7th to 27th, 2025. **After deadline: tickets will be available at the door for $75 by e-transfer only. NO CASH accepted.
1-Day SATURDAY Conference Ticket
CA$239
2025 Toastmasters District 123 Conference 1-Day SATURDAY May 3, 2025 ticket. Includes: 3 meals (Breakfast, Communication & Leadership Award Luncheon, District Director's Dinner); Opening Ceremonies; Workshops; Tall Tales Contest; Keynote Speaker; Business Meeting; Evening entertainment. Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded. Available for purchase: April 7th to April 27th, 2025
1-Day SUNDAY Conference Ticket
CA$149
2025 Toastmasters District 123 Conference 1-Day SUNDAY May 4, 2025 ticket. Includes: 2 meals (Breakfast and Lunch); Workshops; International Speech Contest; DTM Awards Ceremony Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded. Available for purchase: April 7th to April 27th, 2025
Saturday CONTEST ONLY Ticket – TALL TALES SPEECH
CA$60
2025 Toastmasters District 123 Conference SATURDAY CONTEST ONLY ~ May 3, 2025 ticket. Valid for the TALL TALES CONTEST only. {Does NOT include any workshops, keynotes, and meals} Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded. Available for purchase: April 7th to 27th, 2025. **After deadline, tickets will be available at the door for $65 by e-transfer only. NO CASH accepted.
Sunday CONTEST ONLY Ticket – INTERNATIONAL SPEECH
CA$70
2025 Toastmasters District 123 Conference SUNDAY CONTEST 1pm admittance until adjournment ~ May 4, 2025 ticket. Valid for the INTERNATIONAL SPEECH CONTEST and onward. {Does NOT include any workshops or meals} Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded. Available for purchase: April 7th to 27th, 2025. **After deadline, tickets will be available at the door for $75 by e-transfer only. NO CASH accepted.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing