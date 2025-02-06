2025 District 123 Conference 3-DAY ticket.
Includes all events, meals, contests and activities.
Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded.
Available for purchase: April 7th to April 27th, 2025
Table of 8 Conference Ticket Pack *April 7th to 27th*
CA$2,612
groupTicketCaption
2025 District 123 Conference 3-DAY ticket for a TABLE OF 8!
This ticket pack is for EIGHT attendees, offering a total discount of $100!
*Enter information details for all 8 members of your table.
Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded. Not valid on previously purchased tickets.
Available for purchase: April 7th to April 27th, 2025
1-Day FRIDAY Conference Ticket
CA$70
2025 Toastmasters District 123 Conference 1-Day FRIDAY evening, May 2, 2025 ticket.
Includes: all Friday evening events / workshops / Evaluation contest (no meals)
Please note all sales are final.
Tickets cannot be refunded.
Available for purchase: April 7th to 27th, 2025. **After deadline: tickets will be available at the door for $75 by e-transfer only. NO CASH accepted.
1-Day SATURDAY Conference Ticket
CA$239
2025 Toastmasters District 123 Conference 1-Day SATURDAY May 3, 2025 ticket.
Includes: 3 meals (Breakfast, Communication & Leadership Award Luncheon, District Director's Dinner); Opening Ceremonies; Workshops; Tall Tales Contest; Keynote Speaker; Business Meeting; Evening entertainment.
Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded.
Available for purchase: April 7th to April 27th, 2025
1-Day SUNDAY Conference Ticket
CA$149
2025 Toastmasters District 123 Conference 1-Day SUNDAY May 4, 2025 ticket.
Includes: 2 meals (Breakfast and Lunch); Workshops; International Speech Contest; DTM Awards Ceremony
Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded.
Available for purchase: April 7th to April 27th, 2025
Saturday CONTEST ONLY Ticket – TALL TALES SPEECH
CA$60
2025 Toastmasters District 123 Conference SATURDAY CONTEST ONLY ~ May 3, 2025 ticket.
Valid for the TALL TALES CONTEST only. {Does NOT include any workshops, keynotes, and meals}
Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded.
Available for purchase: April 7th to 27th, 2025. **After deadline, tickets will be available at the door for $65 by e-transfer only. NO CASH accepted.
Sunday CONTEST ONLY Ticket – INTERNATIONAL SPEECH
CA$70
2025 Toastmasters District 123 Conference SUNDAY CONTEST 1pm admittance until adjournment ~ May 4, 2025 ticket.
Valid for the INTERNATIONAL SPEECH CONTEST and onward. {Does NOT include any workshops or meals}
Please note all sales are final. Tickets cannot be refunded.
Available for purchase: April 7th to 27th, 2025. **After deadline, tickets will be available at the door for $75 by e-transfer only. NO CASH accepted.
