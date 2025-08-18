2025 Touch-A-Truck and Family Fun Fest

Zwick Island

Belleville, ON K8P 3P6, Canada

Big Rig Benefactor
CA$500

For those hauling a big load of generosity.

• Everything in the Mighty Mover plus:

• Hang your business banner on the playground fence day of the

event.

• Thank You photo will be framed for display.

• Identification in the social posts of your Big Rig generosity.

Mighty Mover
CA$200

Pulling and pushing some giving weight around.

• Social Posts highlighting your sponsorship before and after the event.

• A Thank You photo for display in your business.

• If you want to bring along a tent and display, we’d be happy to make

that happen.

Fuel and Fun Friend
free

Thank you for showing up with your time, your truck, and your fuel – it couldn’t happen without you.

