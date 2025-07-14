Discover Saskatoon

Hosted by

Discover Saskatoon

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Training

meets Spadina Cres

Avenue F S, Saskatoon, SK S7M 1E8, Canada

TRAINING Weekend Pass
Free
TRAINING Youth Weekend Pass
Free

Youth pass for ages 7 to 12. All youth must be accompanied by an adult.

TRAINING Day Pass
Free

Day Passes are valid for one day—your choice of Saturday, August 17 or Sunday, August18, 2024. **Free Admission Friday, August 16**

TRAINING Youth Day Pass
Free

Youth passes for ages 7 to 12. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. Day Passes are valid for one day—your choice of Saturday, August 17 or Sunday, August18, 2024. **Free Admission Friday, August 16**

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!