Rotary Club of Charlottetown Charitable Trust - Easter Seals PEI
About this event
2025 Treasures in the Trunk
21 Sullivan Drive Montague
PE C0A 1R0, Canada
SINGLE Parking/Vendor Spot
$20
$20
This vendor entry fee allows you to have ONE PARKING SPOT for your vehicle to sell merchandise at the sale. NOTE: Vendors are responsible to provide their own table(s) and display pieces, and to ensure they are fully set up and ready to sell by 8:00 am on Sat June 22nd. All vendors and vendor vehicles must remain on site until the end of the sale at 1:00 pm and must take all unsold items & waste with them at the end of the day. Vendors may NOT sell hot food items.
$20
This vendor entry fee allows you to have ONE PARKING SPOT for your vehicle to sell merchandise at the sale. NOTE: Vendors are responsible to provide their own table(s) and display pieces, and to ensure they are fully set up and ready to sell by 8:00 am on Sat June 22nd. All vendors and vendor vehicles must remain on site until the end of the sale at 1:00 pm and must take all unsold items & waste with them at the end of the day. Vendors may NOT sell hot food items.
DOUBLE Parking/Vendor Spot
$40
This vendor entry fee allows you to have TWO ADJACENT PARKING SPOTS at this event, and a max of TWO vehicles. CHOOSE THIS OPTION if you would prefer to park ONE vehicle and have TWO parking spaces to sell merchandise. NOTE: Vendors are responsible to provide their own table(s) and display pieces, and to ensure they are fully set up and ready to sell by 8:00 am on Sat. June 22nd. All vendors and vendor vehicles must remain on site until the end of the sale at 1:00 pm and must take all unsold items & waste with them at the end of the day. Vendors may NOT sell hot food items.
This vendor entry fee allows you to have TWO ADJACENT PARKING SPOTS at this event, and a max of TWO vehicles. CHOOSE THIS OPTION if you would prefer to park ONE vehicle and have TWO parking spaces to sell merchandise. NOTE: Vendors are responsible to provide their own table(s) and display pieces, and to ensure they are fully set up and ready to sell by 8:00 am on Sat. June 22nd. All vendors and vendor vehicles must remain on site until the end of the sale at 1:00 pm and must take all unsold items & waste with them at the end of the day. Vendors may NOT sell hot food items.
TRIPLE Parking/Vendor Spot
$60
This vendor entry fee allows you to have THREE ADJACENT PARKING SPOTS at this event, and a max of THREE vehicles. CHOOSE THIS OPTION if you would prefer to park ONE, TWO or THREE vehicles and have THREE parking spaces to sell merchandise. NOTE: Vendors are responsible to provide their own table(s) and display pieces, and to ensure they are fully set up and ready to sell by 8:00 am on Sat June 22nd. All vendors and vendor vehicles must remain on site until the end of the sale at 1:00 pm and must take all unsold items & waste with them at the end of the day. Vendors may NOT sell hot food items.
This vendor entry fee allows you to have THREE ADJACENT PARKING SPOTS at this event, and a max of THREE vehicles. CHOOSE THIS OPTION if you would prefer to park ONE, TWO or THREE vehicles and have THREE parking spaces to sell merchandise. NOTE: Vendors are responsible to provide their own table(s) and display pieces, and to ensure they are fully set up and ready to sell by 8:00 am on Sat June 22nd. All vendors and vendor vehicles must remain on site until the end of the sale at 1:00 pm and must take all unsold items & waste with them at the end of the day. Vendors may NOT sell hot food items.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!