Rotary Club of Charlottetown Charitable Trust - Easter Seals PEI

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Charlottetown Charitable Trust - Easter Seals PEI

About this event

2025 Treasures in the Trunk

21 Sullivan Drive Montague

PE C0A 1R0, Canada

SINGLE Parking/Vendor Spot
$20
$20 This vendor entry fee allows you to have ONE PARKING SPOT for your vehicle to sell merchandise at the sale. NOTE: Vendors are responsible to provide their own table(s) and display pieces, and to ensure they are fully set up and ready to sell by 8:00 am on Sat June 22nd. All vendors and vendor vehicles must remain on site until the end of the sale at 1:00 pm and must take all unsold items & waste with them at the end of the day. Vendors may NOT sell hot food items.
DOUBLE Parking/Vendor Spot
$40
This vendor entry fee allows you to have TWO ADJACENT PARKING SPOTS at this event, and a max of TWO vehicles. CHOOSE THIS OPTION if you would prefer to park ONE vehicle and have TWO parking spaces to sell merchandise. NOTE: Vendors are responsible to provide their own table(s) and display pieces, and to ensure they are fully set up and ready to sell by 8:00 am on Sat. June 22nd. All vendors and vendor vehicles must remain on site until the end of the sale at 1:00 pm and must take all unsold items & waste with them at the end of the day. Vendors may NOT sell hot food items.
TRIPLE Parking/Vendor Spot
$60
This vendor entry fee allows you to have THREE ADJACENT PARKING SPOTS at this event, and a max of THREE vehicles. CHOOSE THIS OPTION if you would prefer to park ONE, TWO or THREE vehicles and have THREE parking spaces to sell merchandise. NOTE: Vendors are responsible to provide their own table(s) and display pieces, and to ensure they are fully set up and ready to sell by 8:00 am on Sat June 22nd. All vendors and vendor vehicles must remain on site until the end of the sale at 1:00 pm and must take all unsold items & waste with them at the end of the day. Vendors may NOT sell hot food items.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!