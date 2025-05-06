2025 Treasures in the Trunk

This vendor entry fee allows you to have THREE ADJACENT PARKING SPOTS at this event, and a max of THREE vehicles. CHOOSE THIS OPTION if you would prefer to park ONE, TWO or THREE vehicles and have THREE parking spaces to sell merchandise. NOTE: Vendors are responsible to provide their own table(s) and display pieces, and to ensure they are fully set up and ready to sell by 8:00 am on Sat June 22nd. All vendors and vendor vehicles must remain on site until the end of the sale at 1:00 pm and must take all unsold items & waste with them at the end of the day. Vendors may NOT sell hot food items.

