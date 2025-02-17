2025 Turning The Tide Marine Industry Awards Gala

6 tickets to the Champagne Reception and TTT Gala

Corporate name recognition at Gala event, on website and on all digital and print materials

Corporate link on turningthetideawards.ca

Corporate name in “thank-you” follow up in a newsletter, Saltwire Network province wide, and turningthetideawards.ca

One quarter page logo in commemorative program

Impressive brand reveal for the entire event on all AV monitors

Brand reveal at the heart of sponsor tables