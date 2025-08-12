2025 Unity Golf Classic - Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Includes recognition at 1 hole, and mention in all tournament materials. Acknowledgement in our post-Tournament write-up and social media posts.
Your logo on (3) Hole Signs, logo on registration table. Acknowledgement in our post-tournament write-up and social media posts.
(2) Signs at the Putting Contest, (1) Hole Sign, logo on registration table. Acknowledgement in our post-tournament write-up and social media posts.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!