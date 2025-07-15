2025 VOLUNTEER tickets Diamond & Denim Dinner and Dance - The Ovation Ballroom

Hosted by
About this event
Reduced ticket price for volunteers: Includes pre-dinner charcuterie board during cocktail hour, pre-dinner entertainment, 4-course meal (choice of beef, salmon, chicken or vegetarian entree)* with live music/dancing plus many chances to win amazing raffle prizes,50/50 draw. Cash bar.
*Please contact Pelham Cares at 905- 892- 5300 with any dietary restrictions.
Reduced ticket price for volunteer + 7 group-priced tickets: Includes pre-dinner charcuterie board during cocktail hour, pre-dinner entertainment, 4-course meal (choice of beef, salmon, chicken or vegetarian entree)* with live music/dancing plus many chances to win amazing raffle prizes,50/50 draw. Cash bar.
*Please contact Pelham Cares at 905- 892- 5300 with any dietary restrictions.
Reduced ticket price for volunteer + 9 group-priced tickets: Includes pre-dinner charcuterie board during cocktail hour, pre-dinner entertainment, 4-course meal (choice of beef, salmon, chicken or vegetarian entree)* with live music/dancing plus many chances to win amazing raffle prizes,50/50 draw. Cash bar.
*Please contact Pelham Cares at 905- 892- 5300 with any dietary restrictions.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!