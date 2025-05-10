Wine Country Writers' Festival Society

Hosted by

Wine Country Writers' Festival Society

About this event

Wine Country Writers' Festival 2025

583 Duncan Ave W

Penticton, BC V2A 8E1, Canada

Two-Day Pass plus Membership
$199

Grants full access entry to our Friday night gala at Linden Gardens; a full Saturday of genre-busting workshops, a panel and keynote speech, and our 1st-page slush pile readings; and an annual membership to Wine Country Writers' Festival Society.

Two-Day Pass plus Membership - Student, 65+ Rate
$169

Grants full access entry to our Friday night gala at Linden Gardens; a full Saturday of genre-busting workshops, a panel and keynote speech, and our 1st-page slush pile readings; and an annual membership to Wine Country Writers' Festival Society. (Must be 65+ and/or a full-time secondary or post-secondary student)

Full-Day Pass for Saturday
$129

Grants full access entry to 3 genre-busting workshops plus a panel by featured guests; a keynote speech; and our fan-favourite 1st-page slush pile readings.

Full-Day Pass for Saturday - Student, 65+ Rate
$99

Grants full access entry to 3 genre-busting workshops plus a panel by featured guests; a keynote speech; and our fan-favourite 1st-page slush pile readings. (Must be 65+ and/or a full-time secondary or post-secondary student)

Friday Night Gala only
$50

Enjoy an evening of literature, hors d'ouevres, and wine* at Linden Gardens. Meet our featured writers, sponsors, board of directors, and other attendees in a beautiful setting to kick off our festival weekend in style. (*Must be 19+ to attend, though non-alcoholic beverages will be available).

WCWF Membership only - 2025-26
$20

Help us build a strong and diverse literary society that supports writers and readers in the South Okanagan region (and beyond!). Your 2025-26 membership will be valid until September 30th 2026 and will include the following benefits:

* Monthly member write-ins (on Zoom) beginning in October 2025
* Input into WCWF programming
* Voting rights at Annual and Special General Meetings
* Opportunities to share member news in the WCWF newsletter
* Special perks at our 2025 festival

Add a donation for Wine Country Writers' Festival Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!