Wine Country Writers' Festival 2025

Grants full access entry to our Friday night gala at Linden Gardens; a full Saturday of genre-busting workshops, a panel and keynote speech, and our 1st-page slush pile readings; and an annual membership to Wine Country Writers' Festival Society.
Grants full access entry to 3 genre-busting workshops plus a panel by featured guests; a keynote speech; and our fan-favourite 1st-page slush pile readings.
Enjoy an evening of literature, hors d'ouevres, and wine* at Linden Gardens. Meet our featured writers, sponsors, board of directors, and other attendees in a beautiful setting to kick off our festival weekend in style. (*Must be 19+ to attend, though non-alcoholic beverages will be available).
Help us build a strong and diverse literary society that supports writers and readers in the South Okanagan region (and beyond!). Your 2025-26 membership will be valid until September 30th 2026 and will include the following benefits:
* Monthly member write-ins (on Zoom) beginning in October 2025
* Input into WCWF programming
* Voting rights at Annual and Special General Meetings
* Opportunities to share member news in the WCWF newsletter
* Special perks at our 2025 festival
