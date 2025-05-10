Wine Country Writers' Festival 2025

Help us build a strong and diverse literary society that supports writers and readers in the South Okanagan region (and beyond!). Your 2025-26 membership will be valid until September 30th 2026 and will include the following benefits:



* Monthly member write-ins (on Zoom) beginning in October 2025

* Input into WCWF programming

* Voting rights at Annual and Special General Meetings

* Opportunities to share member news in the WCWF newsletter

* Special perks at our 2025 festival