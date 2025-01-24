2025 Winter Family Fun Fest

184 Horton Street

London, Ontario N6B 1K8

General Admission - Children Only
CA$40
Tickets includes unlimited access to all inflatables, games, rock wall, playroom and a LIVE Balloon Magic Show at 11:30am and dance party with DJ Rob.
Add On - 60 Minute Swim - 12:00 to 1:00pm
CA$5
Optional add on. Join your friends in the wellness pool for an hour! Capacity is limited. You must pre-register to go swimming. Children up to and including Grade 1 must be accompanied in the pool by a parent.
Add On - 60 Minute Swim - 1:00pm to 2:00pm
CA$5
Optional add on. Join your friends in the wellness pool for an hour! Capacity is limited. You must pre-register to go swimming. Children up to and including Grade 1 must be accompanied in the pool by a parent.
Food Tickets
CA$1
Hotdogs, popcorn, snacks and drinks will be on sale at the event ranging from $1 to $5 each. Buy Food tickets ahead of time to avoid being out of cash at the event. Each ticket = $1 cash. You can pick up your pre-purchased food tickets at registration at the event. Food tickets will also be on sale for cash at registration.
Infant/Toddler (Up to 18 months)
free
Infants and Toddlers up to 18 months old are free. Please register their name as a the BGC still requires a waiver for them.
