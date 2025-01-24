2025 Winter Family Fun Fest

Tickets includes unlimited access to all inflatables, games, rock wall, playroom and a LIVE Balloon Magic Show at 11:30am and dance party with DJ Rob.
Tickets includes unlimited access to all inflatables, games, rock wall, playroom and a LIVE Balloon Magic Show at 11:30am and dance party with DJ Rob.
Add On - 60 Minute Swim - 12:00 to 1:00pm
CA$5
Optional add on. Join your friends in the wellness pool for an hour! Capacity is limited. You must pre-register to go swimming. Children up to and including Grade 1 must be accompanied in the pool by a parent.
Optional add on. Join your friends in the wellness pool for an hour! Capacity is limited. You must pre-register to go swimming. Children up to and including Grade 1 must be accompanied in the pool by a parent.
Add On - 60 Minute Swim - 1:00pm to 2:00pm
CA$5
Optional add on. Join your friends in the wellness pool for an hour! Capacity is limited. You must pre-register to go swimming. Children up to and including Grade 1 must be accompanied in the pool by a parent.
Optional add on. Join your friends in the wellness pool for an hour! Capacity is limited. You must pre-register to go swimming. Children up to and including Grade 1 must be accompanied in the pool by a parent.
Food Tickets
CA$1
Hotdogs, popcorn, snacks and drinks will be on sale at the event ranging from $1 to $5 each. Buy Food tickets ahead of time to avoid being out of cash at the event. Each ticket = $1 cash. You can pick up your pre-purchased food tickets at registration at the event. Food tickets will also be on sale for cash at registration.
Hotdogs, popcorn, snacks and drinks will be on sale at the event ranging from $1 to $5 each. Buy Food tickets ahead of time to avoid being out of cash at the event. Each ticket = $1 cash. You can pick up your pre-purchased food tickets at registration at the event. Food tickets will also be on sale for cash at registration.
Infant/Toddler (Up to 18 months)
free
Infants and Toddlers up to 18 months old are free. Please register their name as a the BGC still requires a waiver for them.
Infants and Toddlers up to 18 months old are free. Please register their name as a the BGC still requires a waiver for them.