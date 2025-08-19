2025 Winter Market Vendor Fees

128 5 Ave SW

High River, AB T1V1M3, Canada

Wall
CA$20

Select this option for every stall in which Wall access is required.

(spaces directly in front of the stage count as being against a wall)

8x4'
CA$220

8x4ft space. If a wall is required, please select next option.
Note: Select 2 for 16x4ft space or 8x8 corner space, etc.

8x4' with wall
CA$240

8x4ft space with wall access.

Note: Select 2 for 16x4ft space or 8x8 corner space if both spaces require wall access.

(spaces directly in front of the stage count as being against a wall)

Food Truck
CA$80

Food Trucks on 5th Ave SW for Santa Claus Parade Dec 5th 4-9pm

