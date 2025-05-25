211 Ottawa Kiwanis Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron Sponsorship Committee

Hosted by

211 Ottawa Kiwanis Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron Sponsorship Committee

About this event

2025 Year-end Trip to Montréal

Montreal

QC, Canada

Cadet Access
$50
The ticket includes transport, accommodation, and access to all the events. This includes Espace pour la vie, the Royal Montreal Regiment, and La Ronde. You should only buy a ticket if you were selected.
Add a donation for 211 Ottawa Kiwanis Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron Sponsorship Committee

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!