2025 Youth Achievement Awards Benefit Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Calgary, AB T2E 2W7, Canada
One ticket to the YAA Gala, including a gourmet dinner, dessert, access to event speakers, entertainment, and the awards ceremony.
When you purchase a table, you can celebrate with seating for 8 and show your support for newcomer youth in our community. Your company or organization will receive recognition in the event program & social media inclusion.
Support a CBFY youth with a half scholarship and enjoy seating for two, shared recognition during the award presentation, and acknowledgment on the CBFY website, social media, and in the event program. You’ll also receive a photo opportunity with the recipient and a tax receipt for the eligible portion.
Provide a full scholarship for a CBFY youth with seating for four and your name on the award. Recognition includes the CBFY website, social media, and event program, along with a photo opportunity with the recipient and a tax receipt for the eligible portion.
As a Champion Sponsor, you will receive a reserved table for eight guests and an exclusive retractable banner displayed on stage. This sponsorship also includes a 2–3 minute speaking opportunity and the placement of your brochures or business cards on every table. Your organization will be recognized on the CBFY website, featured in dedicated social media posts, and acknowledged in the event program. In addition, you will receive a business acknowledgment letter in appreciation of your generous contribution.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!