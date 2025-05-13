2025/2026 REGISTRATION

GENERAL REGISTRATION item
GENERAL REGISTRATION
CA$250
Costume Damage Deposit item
Costume Damage Deposit
CA$25

One-time payable costume damage deposit for NEW Ukercize dancers only (General Registration).

VESELKA/ENSEMBLE REGISTRATION item
VESELKA/ENSEMBLE REGISTRATION
CA$300
Costume Damage Deposit item
Costume Damage Deposit
CA$100

One-time payable costume damage deposit for NEW Veselka and Ensemble dancers only.

PARENT AND ME: FALL item
PARENT AND ME: FALL
CA$85

Our Parent and Me class is for children under the age of 3 years and their parent(s). They focus learning on rhythm and basic-and-creative movement to Ukrainian music.

PARENT AND ME: WINTER item
PARENT AND ME: WINTER
CA$85

Our Parent and Me class is for children under the age of 3 years and their parent(s). They focus learning on rhythm and basic-and-creative movement to Ukrainian music.

PARENT AND ME: WINTER (Copy) item
PARENT AND ME: WINTER (Copy)
CA$85

Our Parent and Me class is for children under the age of 3 years and their parent(s). They focus learning on rhythm and basic-and-creative movement to Ukrainian music.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing