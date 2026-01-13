2025/26 Field Trip Booking Request Form - 2.5 hours

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2.5 Hour Library Field Trip: The first hour of this tour includes a library guided library tour, and storytime/exploring time. This will be followed by a 30 minute break for lunch which can be eaten in our spare Classroom or outside in the park. Following lunch, we will meet in the library MPR room to do a craft (make your own bookmark!) and play a couple of movement/improv games.
$
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