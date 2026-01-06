CANADIAN CHRISTIAN POLICE MINISTRY

Hosted by

CANADIAN CHRISTIAN POLICE MINISTRY

About this event

2026 10-7 Annual Retreat

Town of

8 Pioneer Ave, Huntsville, ON P1H 2J3, Canada

Full Retreat Package Full Payment
$550

10 left!

The full retreat package includes 2 nights accommodation and 5 meals (Saturday breakfast to Sunday lunch) and all programming per couple. 50% of the ticket price is non refundable. You can split this payment in 2 - see 50% option.

Full Retreat Package 50% Deposit
$275
Available until Jun 1

10 left!

At minimum a 50% deposit is required to secure your spot after employment verification. The first 50% deposit is non refundable. The second 50% deposit is required by August 1st and is non refundable after August 15th - although it may be transferable. The full retreat package includes 2 nights accommodation and 5 meals (Saturday breakfast to Sunday lunch) and all programming per couple.

Retreat Package No Accomodations
$250

10 left!

If you do not need onsite accommodations, all programming and meals are covered in this package.

Add a donation for CANADIAN CHRISTIAN POLICE MINISTRY

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!