Summer and All-Star Passes 2026-27

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STUDENT - Free admission to all 2026 Summer Monday Lessons and Socials.
Dates for Summer Mondays: May 25, June 8 & 22, July 6 & 20, and August 10, 2026
**Summer Pass does not include QSDC membership benefits.
COMMUNITY - Free access to all 2026 Summer Monday Lessons and Socials.
Dates for Summer Mondays: May 25; June 8 & 22; July 6 & 20; and August 10, 2026
**Summer Pass does not include QSDC membership benefits.
STUDENT - Get all regular programming at one price!
This includes free access to all 2026 Summer Monday Lessons and Socials, 2026-2027 Monday Lessons and Socials (September to April) and 2026-2027 Wednesday Specialty Lessons (September to April).
All-Star Pass Holders are recognized as QSDC Membership holders.
**This does not include free access to special workshops or live band events, but entitles you to the discounted Member price.
COMMUNITY - Get all regular programming at one price!
This includes free access to all 2026 Summer Monday Lessons and Socials, 2026-2027 Monday Lessons and Socials (September to April) and 2026-2027 Wednesday Specialty Lessons (September to April).
All-Star Pass Holders are recognized as QSDC Membership holders.
**This does not include free access to special workshops or live band events, but entitles you to the discounted Member price.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!