Queen's Swing Dance Club

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Queen's Swing Dance Club

About this shop

Summer and All-Star Passes 2026-27

Summer Dance Pass - STUDENT
$20

STUDENT - Free admission to all 2026 Summer Monday Lessons and Socials.


Dates for Summer Mondays: May 25, June 8 & 22, July 6 & 20, and August 10, 2026


**Summer Pass does not include QSDC membership benefits.

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Summer Dance Pass - COMMUNITY
$35

COMMUNITY - Free access to all 2026 Summer Monday Lessons and Socials.


Dates for Summer Mondays: May 25; June 8 & 22; July 6 & 20; and August 10, 2026


**Summer Pass does not include QSDC membership benefits.

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All-Star Pass - STUDENT
$80

STUDENT - Get all regular programming at one price!


This includes free access to all 2026 Summer Monday Lessons and Socials, 2026-2027 Monday Lessons and Socials (September to April) and 2026-2027 Wednesday Specialty Lessons (September to April).


All-Star Pass Holders are recognized as QSDC Membership holders.


**This does not include free access to special workshops or live band events, but entitles you to the discounted Member price.

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All-Star Pass - COMMUNITY
$130

COMMUNITY - Get all regular programming at one price!


This includes free access to all 2026 Summer Monday Lessons and Socials, 2026-2027 Monday Lessons and Socials (September to April) and 2026-2027 Wednesday Specialty Lessons (September to April).


All-Star Pass Holders are recognized as QSDC Membership holders.


**This does not include free access to special workshops or live band events, but entitles you to the discounted Member price.

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