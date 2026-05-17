Summer and All-Star Passes 2026-27

STUDENT - Get all regular programming at one price!





This includes free access to all 2026 Summer Monday Lessons and Socials, 2026-2027 Monday Lessons and Socials (September to April) and 2026-2027 Wednesday Specialty Lessons (September to April).





All-Star Pass Holders are recognized as QSDC Membership holders.





**This does not include free access to special workshops or live band events, but entitles you to the discounted Member price.