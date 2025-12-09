2026-2027 Season: Cantiamo Youth Choirs Registration

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Primary Choir Membership:
Full Payment includes 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
Primary Choir Membership:
10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. Remaining Tuition ($423) to be invoiced on September 1st. Payment due through ZEFFY by September 30th.
Training Choir Membership:
Full Payment includes 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
Training Choir Membership:
10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. Remaining Tuition ($522) to be invoiced on September 1st. Payment due through ZEFFY by September 30th.
Apprentice Choir Membership:
Full Payment includes 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
Apprentice Choir Membership:
10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. Remaining Tuition ($702) to be invoiced on September 1st. Payment due through ZEFFY by September 30th.
Girls Choir Membership:
Full Payment includes 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
Girls Choir Membership:
10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT . Remaining Tuition ($877.50) to be invoiced on September 1st. Payment due through ZEFFY by September 30th.
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