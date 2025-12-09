Cantiamo Choirs Of Ottawa

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Cantiamo Choirs Of Ottawa

About this event

2026-2027 Season: Cantiamo Youth Choirs Registration

Primary Choir Option 1: FULL PAYMENT
$470

Primary Choir Membership:
Full Payment includes 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT

Primary Choir Option 2: 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$47

Primary Choir Membership:
10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. Remaining Tuition ($423) to be invoiced on September 1st. Payment due through ZEFFY by September 30th.

Training Choir Option 1: FULL PAYMENT
$580

Training Choir Membership:
Full Payment includes 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT

Training Choir Option 2: 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$58

Training Choir Membership:
10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. Remaining Tuition ($522) to be invoiced on September 1st. Payment due through ZEFFY by September 30th.

Apprentice Choir Option 1: FULL PAYMENT
$780

Apprentice Choir Membership:
Full Payment includes 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT

Apprentice Choir Option 2: 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$78

Apprentice Choir Membership:
10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT. Remaining Tuition ($702) to be invoiced on September 1st. Payment due through ZEFFY by September 30th.

Girls Choir Option 1: FULL PAYMENT
$975

Girls Choir Membership:
Full Payment includes 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT

Girls Choir Option 2: 10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT
$97.50

Girls Choir Membership:
10% NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT . Remaining Tuition ($877.50) to be invoiced on September 1st. Payment due through ZEFFY by September 30th.

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