Parking Spot / Baskets Silent Auction

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Reserve a designated parking spot for the 2026–27 school year with a personalized family sign and enjoy the ease of knowing your space is waiting each school day.
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Experience Formula 1 like never before! This exclusive silent auction package gives two lucky guests VIP access to an unforgettable Brazil Grand Prix Viewing Party hosted at the stunning Ferrari of Alberta showroom. Date: November 8, 2026
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Indulge your sweet tooth with this chocolate lover's dream basket featuring premium chocolates, gourmet treats, a fondue set, raw honey, and a $25 Purdy's gift card—an irresistible collection valued at approximately $360.
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Create unforgettable family memories with this fun-filled game night basket featuring a foosball table, popular board and card games, cozy treats, snacks, and restaurant gift cards for the ultimate night of laughter and connection, valued at approximately $325.
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Snuggle up for the perfect movie night with a plush luxury blanket, a huge assortment of snacks and sweets, hot chocolate bombs, soft drinks, and a complete movie-night snack setup, all valued at approximately $182.
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Score big with this ultimate sports fan basket featuring Calgary Stampeders game tickets, a team jersey, sports gear and games for the whole family, gift cards, and everything needed for an active summer of fun, valued at approximately $450.
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Enjoy an unforgettable evening with this Night Out basket featuring a 1-hour luxury limo experience, movie tickets, champagne glasses with sparkling juice, cozy blanket, candles, popcorn, chocolates, and treats, all designed for a perfect night of celebration and relaxation valued at approximately $560.
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Get ready for summer fun with this action-packed Summer Adventure basket featuring outdoor games and water toys, glow and bubble activities, picnic essentials, snacks and drinks, plus family passes for downhill carting, gift cards, and gas support for your next adventure, valued at approximately $300.
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Whip up something delicious with this premium Baking Basket featuring high-end Zwilling and Le Creuset kitchen tools, bakeware essentials, pantry staples, baking mixes, cookbooks, and grocery gift cards, all valued at approximately $475.
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Embrace the outdoors with this ultimate adventure basket featuring camping and fishing essentials, YETI water bottles, s’mores and fire-starting gear, outdoor safety items, Bass Pro gift cards, and your choice of a guided fishing or sporting clays experience for an unforgettable day in nature, valued at approximately $800.
Starting bid
Soak up the sun with this fully loaded Day at the Beach basket featuring coolers, beach towels, inflatables, water toys, sunglasses, sunscreen, snacks, a portable speaker, and fun extras for the perfect beach day experience, valued at approximately $410.
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