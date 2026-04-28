Community Living South Huron

Offered by

Community Living South Huron

About the memberships

2026-27 CLSH Membership Payment

2026-27 Membership Payment
$20

Valid until August 30

Thank you for supporting Community Living! Your annual membership fee helps us support individuals with developmental disabilities through education, advocacy and innovation. Note: No refunds can be made, please ensure you only purchase one membership per family unit.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!