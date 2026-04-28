2026-27 CLSH Membership Payment

Thank you for supporting Community Living!
Your annual membership fee helps us support individuals with developmental disabilities through education, advocacy and innovation.
Note: No refunds can be made, please ensure you only purchase one membership per family unit.
Thank you for supporting Community Living!
Your annual membership fee helps us support individuals with developmental disabilities through education, advocacy and innovation.
Note: No refunds can be made, please ensure you only purchase one membership per family unit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!