FONDATION DE DANSE MARGIE GILLIS/MARGIE GILLIS DANCE FOUNDATION

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FONDATION DE DANSE MARGIE GILLIS/MARGIE GILLIS DANCE FOUNDATION

About this event

2026 Acton Vale Season Launch and Fundraising

705 Rue Boulay

Acton Vale, QC J0H 1A0, Canada

Friend of the Foundation
$50

Tier 1 general admission to the fundraising event!

*Includes an official donation tax receipt of 20$

Friend from Afar
$50

You'd like to support the cause but can’t attend the event? This ticket allows you to do just that!

*Official donation tax receipt of 20$

Seed Supporter
$75

Tier 2 to give a little extra in support of the foundation!

*Official donation tax receipt of 45$

Dance Enthusiast
$100

Tier 3 to give even more to support MGDF activities!

*Official donation tax receipt of 70$

Artistic Ambassador
$250

Tier 4 to support the cost of food for resident artists for a week in residency!

*Official donation tax receipt of 220$

Dance Visionary
$500

Tier 5 to support significant resources such as speakers, lights, and artist salaries for our residency program!

*Official donation tax receipt of 470$

Legacy Circle
$1,000

Tier 5 to gain access to our legacy circle donor network! Some benefits include:

  • Private invitation to a rehearsal to access behind-the-scenes moments in Margie’s creative process
  • Early access to all things MGDF (ticket sales, new editions of Margie’s book, workshops, etc)
  • The opportunity to be at the heart of supporting Margie Gillis’ legacy!

*Official donation tax receipt of 970$

Children under 16 accompanied by an adult
$20
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