2026 Acton Vale Season Launch and Fundraising

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About this event
Tier 1 general admission to the fundraising event!
*Includes an official donation tax receipt of 20$
You'd like to support the cause but can’t attend the event? This ticket allows you to do just that!
*Official donation tax receipt of 20$
Tier 2 to give a little extra in support of the foundation!
*Official donation tax receipt of 45$
Tier 3 to give even more to support MGDF activities!
*Official donation tax receipt of 70$
Tier 4 to support the cost of food for resident artists for a week in residency!
*Official donation tax receipt of 220$
Tier 5 to support significant resources such as speakers, lights, and artist salaries for our residency program!
*Official donation tax receipt of 470$
Tier 5 to gain access to our legacy circle donor network! Some benefits include:
*Official donation tax receipt of 970$
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!