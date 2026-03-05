2026 Aeolian Singers' Silent Auction!

Hosted by
About this event
TBD
Starting bid
A voucher for two (2) tickets to see Neptune Theatre's production of The Ghost of Violet Shaw. Show runs April 28 - May 24, 2026. Winner will be provided with a code to book the tickets. Thank you Neptune Theatre for your generous donation!
The winner will be emailed the voucher.
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to see Neon Dreams and Symphony Nova Scotia, Friday May 8, 2026 at 7:30pm in Halifax. Valued at $200. Thank you Symphony Nova Scotia for your generous donation!
The winner will be emailed a voucher for the two tickets.
Starting bid
One (1) $50 gift card to Finbar's Irish Pub, Bedford. Thank you Finbar's for your generous donation!
Item may be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
One (1) $50 voucher for The Wooden Monkey Restaurant, valid at either the Halifax or Dartmouth location. Thank you Wooden Monkey Dartmouth for your generous donation!
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
One (1) $50 online voucher for the Rage Room Halifax. Can only be used when booking online. Expires April 30, 2027. Thank you Rage Room Halifax for your generous donation!
The winner will be emailed a voucher.
Starting bid
One (1) Annual Family Pass (value $42.50) for the Museum of Natural History. This pass allows unlimited visits to the Museum of Natural History, for up to 2 adults and 4 children, for one year. The winner will be given a voucher which they will exchange for the annual membership card. Thank you Museum of Natural History (and Gus) for your generous donation!
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
The winning bidder will receive five (5) individual passes for the Canada Games Centre in Halifax. Here you will find a full fitness centre, pools, fieldhouse and more! Valid until February 20, 2026. Retail value equivalent: $80
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
A $50 voucher for Boston Pizza - Downtown Halifax. Thank you to Boston Pizza - Downtown for this generous donation.
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
A $100 gift card for Long & McQuade. Available for use at any location. Thank you Long & McQuade Halifax for your generous donation!
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Lower Sackville.
Starting bid
The mix of sparkle and edge, these Ania Haie earrings are the perfect addition to your jewellery collection. Rhodium-plated sterling silver drop hoop earrings and feature a stunning black agate point, the hoops are encrusted with shimmering cubic zirconia stones, set on shiny and sleek silver. Valued at $225. Thank you to The Vault Halifax for this incredibly generous donation!
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Save 50% when you and a friend visit East Peak Climbing. This pass provides you with day pass entry, shoe rental and harness rental. Expires June 30 2026. Total retail equivalent: $37. Thank you to East Peak Indoor Climbing for your generous donation!
Please note, there are two (2) East Peak Indoor Climbing "2 for 1" Day Pass auction prizes available to be bid on.
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Save 50% when you and a friend visit East Peak Climbing. This pass provides you with day pass entry, shoe rental and harness rental. Expires June 30 2026. Total retail equivalent: $37. Thank you to East Peak Indoor Climbing for your generous donation!
Please note, there are two (2) East Peak Indoor Climbing "2 for 1" Day Pass auction prizes available to be bid on.
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
A beautiful gift tote containing one 375ml bottle of Tuscan Herb Oil Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil and one 375ml bottle of Traditional Balsamic Vinegar. Valued at $55.
Thank you Liquid Gold for this donation!
Winner may pick up this item in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Donated by Halifax's Nimbus Publishing and Vagrant Press, this collection includes The Spirit of Scatarie ($26.95), the Spoon Stealer ($26.95), Nosy Parker ($24.95), Ava Comes Home ($19.95), and Beholden ($22.95).
Total retail value of $120. Thank you Nimbus Publishing for your generous donation!
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Donated by Halifax's Nimbus Publishing and Vagrant Press, this book duo pack features 4 books: 1) Anne of the Island & Anne of Windy Poplars combo ($15.95), 2) Anne of Green Gables: The Original Manuscript ($29.95), 3) Marilla Before Anne created by Louise Michalos (24.95) 4) Around the Hearth by LS Montgomery ($21.95)
Total retail value of over $90. Thank you Nimbus Publishing for your generous donation!
Items can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Enjoy a complementary one night stay at Liscombe Lodge. Located on Nova Scotia's beautiful Eastern Shore and overlooking Liscombe River, Liscombe Lodge is a nature lover's dream destination. includes access to all non motorized activities available at the Lodge. Valued at $300.
Thank you Liscombe Lodge for your generous donation!
The winner will be emailed a voucher
Starting bid
A great way to spend an afternoon! The winning bidder will be given a voucher redeemable for one (1) hour of bowling for up to five (5) players a the Spryfield Bowlarama (retail value of $35+hst). This location includes lanes that automatically total scores (that's right, you don't need to count your pins), an arcade, food and more. Thank you Spryfield Bowlarama for your generous donation!
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Lower Sackville.
Starting bid
A voucher for up to 4 people to enjoy glow in the dark mini golf at the Putting Edge! Expires June 29, 2026. A $73 value.
Thank you to Putting Edge Halifax for this donation!
The winner will be emailed a gift certificate.
Starting bid
A digital certificate to be exchanged for a 10 Class pass at Shanti Yoga (Value: $215). Classes include those on the regularly scheduled yoga at all three Shanti Yoga locations (Halifax, Dartmouth and Bedford). The ten punch pass must be redeemed by June 1, 2027 and is valid for one year after redemption. Thank you Shani Hot Yoga for your generous donation.
The winner will be emailed a voucher.
If you have questions about the yoga classes please consult the Shanti Yoga Website https://www.shantihotyoga.ca/
Starting bid
A $30 giftcard for Chain Yard's taproom on Agricola Street! Thank you Chainyard for your donation!
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Let your creativity shine with a stained glass workshop for two. During this 3-4 hour class, Sunstruck Stained Glass, you will make your very own piece from start to finish. Valued at $220.
Thank you Sunstruck Stained Glass for your generous donation!
The winner will be put in contact with the owner of the studio.
Starting bid
A Night Out At Dooly's Bedford. Free Pool all night long for up to 6 people. Must be 19 years or older. Expires July 31, 2026. Value of $120.
Thank you to Dooley's Bedford for your donation!
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
A $100 credit towards Joyful Sounds Music Studio located in Fall River. From Kindermusic and KeyNotes classes to private lessons and Pop Academy, Joyful Sounds offers high-quality music learning for all ages and all stages in a welcoming space.
Thank you Joyful Sounds for this generous donation!
Winner will be emailed the credit.
Starting bid
A $20 voucher for Sportwheels, a family run sporting good store in Lower Sackville.
Thank you Sportwheels for your donation!
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Lower Sackville.
Starting bid
Located in Dartmouth, Nature Folk is a modern bathhouse, sauna and body work facility. The winning bidder will receive two (2) - one hour passes for the thermal circuit valued at $100. The Thermal Circuit gives you one hour of access to a space with two large Finnish saunas, a cold plunge pool, warm pool, ritual corner, and various areas to sit and relax. Complimentary mud mask and exfoliating salt scrub included. Thank you Nature Folk for this generous donation!
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Lower Sackville.
Starting bid
Enjoy live music and the best of Halifax from the water on the Tall Ship Silva. Valued at $120.
Thank you Ambassatours Gray Line for your generous donation!
This item will be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Five (5) individual Family Swim passes to Cole Harbour Place! Retail value for all 5 is $85 plus tax. Thank you Cole Harbour Place for your generous donation!
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Lower Sackville.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out with two (2) tickets for the Halifax Thunderbirds Lacrosse team, April 18, 2026 7:00pm. Valued at $120.
Thank you to Events East for this generous donation!
Winner will be transferred the tickets via app.
Starting bid
A $25 store credit to Little Calico Clay, a Halifax based polymer clay artist who makes accessories for humans and pets alike. Fun, lightweight and stylish, these earrings are always getting compliments. (https://littlecalicoclay.com/). Thank you to Little Calico Clay for your generous donation!
The online credit will be emailed.
Starting bid
One (1) family day pass for 4 to the Discovery Centre! Expires March 26, 2027 Centre. Valued at $66. Thank you to the Discovery Centre for this donation!
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Lower Sackville.
Starting bid
The winner of this lot receives a coupon for Aerobics First in Halifax for a free pair of shoes up to $180 of value. Thank you Aerobics First for your generous donation!
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
A $100 credit towards any Stagecoach Nova Scotia program.
Stagecoach Performing Arts offers high quality performing arts program for children and teens and adults. Classes available in Halifax, Bedford, Dartmouth and Truro. All of their programs include three disciplines in one - acting, singing and dance - for a complete musical theatre experience! Visit their website for information on when and where classes are offered (including summer camps).
The winner will be emailed a voucher.
Starting bid
Get your bicycle road ready for spring. Winner will receive a bike tune-up valued at $75. It includes a basic Cleaning, lubrication (hubs, derailleurs), brake and gear adjustment and tire inflation. Any additional parts required would be at an additional cost. Location - Dartmouth.
Thank you John for this generous donation.
The winner will be sent an email with details.
Starting bid
A $150 voucher towards a local wine tour with Grape Escapes. Valid for tours Sunday through Friday, May to Oct.
Thank you Gape Escapes for this generous donation!
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
A gorgeous necklace in green and gold from Aflame Creations. From this Forest Horizon series, this bar necklace is made from enameled copper and comes with an 18 inch stainless steel chain*. Retail value $44.
Thank you to Aflame Creations for your generous donation!
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
*Please note the chain in this image is copper and not the one included.
Starting bid
Find your next passion! Try out a class with Maritime Dance with this voucher for one month free (new students only). Visit Maritime Dance's website for more information on classes and locations. Valued at $65.
Thank you to Maritime Dance for this generous donation!
This item can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
The Little Gym offers classes movement-based learning and imaginative play for children aged 4 months to 12 years. At the Little Gym children and parents explore gymnastics, build skills and confidence and have serious fun! Winner will receive a $100 credit for The Little Gym Halifax, located in Hammonds Plains. Thank you to the Little Gym for this generous donation!
The winner will be emailed a voucher.
Starting bid
Two tickets for the SOLD OUT Savour Food and Wine Show, Thursday April 2, 2026 at the Halifax Convention Centre. Here you will try the culinary creations of well-known, local, and chefs complemented by the best in wine, beer, and spirits, all in one amazing venue. Attendees must be 19 years or older. Value of $208.
The winning bidder's email will be shared with organizers receive their tickets.
Starting bid
Two beautiful pieces of pottery from local artist Sara Bonnyman of Tatamagouche. Includes sugar dish and salsa server with designs inspired by Nova Scotian blueberries.
Items may be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
One - 1 month membership for two people for Evolve Fitness. With Bootcamp, Cardio, Spin, Yoga and more! Visit them in Halifax, Dartmouth, Bedford or Truro. New members only. A $400 value. Thank you Evolve Fitness for this generous donation!
Starting bid
The winner receives a set of Kérastase Blond Absolu Shampoo and Conditioner. Designed for blonde and highlighted hair, this duo provides instant fiber care and immediate anti-brass action to get that perfect blonde hair. Valued at $125. Thank you to Salon Resource Group for your generous donation!
This prize can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Donated by Halifax's Nimbus Publishing and Vagrant Press, this lot includes five books for younger readers: Sweetgrass by Theresa Meuse ($12.95), Here Babies, there Babies on the Farm by Nancy Cohen ($10.95), Every Leaf on Every Tree by Lauren Soloy ($14.95), The Sharing Circle: Stories about First Nations Culture by Theresa Meuse ($13.95), and Folk Art Animal Sounds by Carol McDougall and Shanda LaRamee-Jones ($13.95). Total retail value of $65. Thank you Nimbus Publishing for your generous donation!
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Donated by Halifax's Nimbus Publishing and Vagrant Press, this lot includes three books focused on the spooky side of the Maritimes: Halifax Haunts: Exploring the City's Spookiest Spaces by Steve Vernon ($19.95), Bluenose Ghosts 3rd Edition by Helen Creighton ($22.95) and Fire Spook: The Mysterious Nova Scotia Haunting by Monica Graham ($22.95). Total retail value of $65. Thank you Nimbus Publishing for your generous donation!
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Donated by Halifax's Nimbus Publishing and Vagrant Press, this lot includes two books related to business and the economy: Toward Prosperity: The Transformation of Atlantic Canada's Economy by David Campbell and Don Mills ($24.95) and Indigenous Business in Canada: Principles and Practices Edited by Keith Brown, Mary Beth Doucette and Janice Esther Tulk ($34.95). Total retail value of $60. Thank you Nimbus Publishing for your generous donation!
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Donated by Halifax's Nimbus Publishing and Vagrant Press, this lot includes: Medicinal Herbs of Eastern Canada: A Pictorial Manual by Brenda Jones ($24.95), Dutch Oven: A Cookbook of Coveted Traditional Recipes from the Kitchens of Lunenburg from Fisherman's Memorial Hospital Auxiliary ($24.95), and Tunes and Wooden Spoons III: Come in, the Kettle's On! by Mary Janet MacDonald and Margie MacDonald ($27.95).
Total retail value of $79. Thank you Nimbus Publishing for your generous donation!
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Donated by Halifax's Nimbus Publishing and Vagrant Press, this lot includes: Salt on her Tongue: A Kes Morris File by C.S. Porter ($22.95), Lay Figures by Mark Blagrave ($22.95), Cod Only Knows : A Shores Mystery by Hilary MacLeod ($22.95), A Canadian Chaplain in the Great War: Revisiting B.J. Murdoch's The Red Vineyard, Edited by Ross Hebb ($24.95), Winter Sky: Stories for the Season by Shelley Thompson ($11.99).
Total retail value of $96. Thank you Nimbus Publishing for your generous donation!
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
A unique, vintage inspired necklace from local artist Marina Smith, Arcane Angel Creations. Handcrafted in Halifax, NS.
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
This gorgeous hand crocheted shawl could be yours! Handmade using 100% acrylic yarn by a member of the choir from the pattern "Spring Showers Shawl" by Maria Bittner (Pattern Paradise). Created in a pet-free, smoke-free environment. Thank you Agnes for your generous donation!
This item can be picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Dive into the heart-pounding world of Action Laser Tag. Located in Bedford, NS, the winner of this lot will receive two 1-hour laser tag passes, for a combined value of $50. Thank you Action Laser Tag for your generous donation.
Passes can be mailed or picked up in Halifax, Dartmouth or Fall River.
Starting bid
Grab your popcorn and get in on the action on the big screen with this four ticket pass to the 2026 Atlantic International Film Festival (Park Lane Cinema, Halifax this September). A $55 value!
Thank you to the Atlantic International Film Festival for your donation!
Winners will be emailed with information on how to claim their pass.
Starting bid
Two (2) day passes to enjoy all the amenities the sportsplex has to offer including pool, weight room, track, aquatic activities and more! A $26 value!
Thank you to the Zatzman Sportsplex for your donation!
Winner will be emailed information on how to redeem these passes.
Starting bid
Winner will receive a $200 Maritime Travel Holiday Voucher which can be used toward the purchase of an all-inclusive vacation package or cruise. Expires June 1 2026.
Item will be emailed to the winning bidder.
Fine print: Present voucher at the time of booking. One voucher is valid per adult on Maritime (or LeGrow’s) Travel preferred vacation packages and cruise bookings only. Voucher is not valid in conjunction with any other Maritime or LeGrow’s Travel premium, incentive or discount, or any applicable tour operator’s discount. Not redeemable for cash.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!