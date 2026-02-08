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2026 AFHL U15 AA Provincials Silent Auction

Signed Dustin Wolf Jersey item
Signed Dustin Wolf Jersey
$125

Starting bid

Value : priceless!

Romero Distilling Co - Distillery Tour and Bottle of Rum item
Romero Distilling Co - Distillery Tour and Bottle of Rum
$150

Starting bid

Travel back in time to learn about rum running in Alberta during prohibition and hear about one of Canada's most notorious rum running murders. Partake in a guided tasting of our international award-winning rums and tour the distillery to learn about the rum making process. Tour lasts ~1-1.5hrs, up to 10 people, retail value $250.


This package also includes one 750ml bottle of Dark Rum - Bourbon Barrel Aged, retail value $75.


https://romerodistilling.com/

Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks March 28 item
Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks March 28
$200

Starting bid

March 28, 8pm

Section 202

Row 4

Seats 1, 2


Value: $520

Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts $250 Giftcard item
Canadian Rocky Mountain Resorts $250 Giftcard
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxurious stay at any of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Resort locations including Buffalo Mountain Lodge, Deer Lodge, Emerald Lake Lodge, and the Post Hotel and Spa at Lake Louise.

https://crmr.com/resorts/

1hr Massage Therapy item
1hr Massage Therapy
$50

Starting bid

Value: $115

Vicki Tsoulamanis, DMO, RMT

Manual Osteopathic Practitioner, Registered Massage Therapist


Vicki’s approach to treatment combines the manual osteopathic perspective with an integration of massage therapy. She treats a multitude of spinal and bodily complaints, including but not limited to, Whiplash associated disorder, Sport injuries, Repetitive strain, Migraines, Sacroiliac joint dysfunction, Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJD), Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Hormonal imbalances and many more.

Vicki has 18 years of experience in working as a health care practitioner. Her journey began in 2001 when she first pursued the massage therapy training at Mount Royal University. After completing the clinical therapy program, she focused her attention in injury management and acquired further specialty training in managing dysfunction of the cervical spine and peripheral joints as well as sacroiliac joints and knee, leg, ankle, and foot. Her aim was to work in collaboration with other health care professionals to create a full spectrum approach to treatment.

Vicki worked for over a decade at the Canadian Sport Rehab Clinic with the sports medicine team for the Calgary Flames and Team Canada. She held the position of lead massage therapist from 2004 to 2011. There she was able to work with many high level athletes from ultra marathon racers to CFL football players, to olympic bobsled teams.

In 2012, she decided to take some time off to raise a family. In that time she was blessed to have five beautiful children; a singleton daughter and two sets of identical twins.

Upon deciding to return to the clinical setting, in 2018 she enrolled in the National Manual Osteopathic College and acquired a Diploma in Manual Osteopathy. There, she gained a vast amount of insight and the unique skill set including gentle spinal techniques, visceral manipulation, cranial sacral therapy and advanced fascial release techniques.

Meeting the highest standard of practice is important to Vicki as a practitioner, so she also recently upgraded her massage therapy education and completed the 2200hr Massage Therapy Diploma from MH Vicars College of Massage Therapy. Having a new and updated diploma has deepened her skillset, and helped keep her up to date on the current knowledge base and standard of practice available as a Massage therapist.
Vicki has found a balance between being a supportive mom to her family, as well as nurturing her passion and clinical skillset to provide care to people looking to maintain a fully functioning body without pain or dysfunction.

1hr Manual Osteopathic Treatment item
1hr Manual Osteopathic Treatment
$50

Starting bid

Value: $135

Vicki Tsoulamanis, DMO, RMT

Manual Osteopathic Practitioner, Registered Massage Therapist


Vicki’s approach to treatment combines the manual osteopathic perspective with an integration of massage therapy. She treats a multitude of spinal and bodily complaints, including but not limited to, Whiplash associated disorder, Sport injuries, Repetitive strain, Migraines, Sacroiliac joint dysfunction, Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJD), Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Hormonal imbalances and many more.

Vicki has 18 years of experience in working as a health care practitioner. Her journey began in 2001 when she first pursued the massage therapy training at Mount Royal University. After completing the clinical therapy program, she focused her attention in injury management and acquired further specialty training in managing dysfunction of the cervical spine and peripheral joints as well as sacroiliac joints and knee, leg, ankle, and foot. Her aim was to work in collaboration with other health care professionals to create a full spectrum approach to treatment.

Vicki worked for over a decade at the Canadian Sport Rehab Clinic with the sports medicine team for the Calgary Flames and Team Canada. She held the position of lead massage therapist from 2004 to 2011. There she was able to work with many high level athletes from ultra marathon racers to CFL football players, to olympic bobsled teams.

In 2012, she decided to take some time off to raise a family. In that time she was blessed to have five beautiful children; a singleton daughter and two sets of identical twins.

Upon deciding to return to the clinical setting, in 2018 she enrolled in the National Manual Osteopathic College and acquired a Diploma in Manual Osteopathy. There, she gained a vast amount of insight and the unique skill set including gentle spinal techniques, visceral manipulation, cranial sacral therapy and advanced fascial release techniques.

Meeting the highest standard of practice is important to Vicki as a practitioner, so she also recently upgraded her massage therapy education and completed the 2200hr Massage Therapy Diploma from MH Vicars College of Massage Therapy. Having a new and updated diploma has deepened her skillset, and helped keep her up to date on the current knowledge base and standard of practice available as a Massage therapist.
Vicki has found a balance between being a supportive mom to her family, as well as nurturing her passion and clinical skillset to provide care to people looking to maintain a fully functioning body without pain or dysfunction.

Valentine's Gift Basket item
Valentine's Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Everything you need for Valentine's Day! Basket includes:

  • Hillberg & Berk earrings
  • Prosecco & pink raspberries candle
  • Bottle of Bottega Prosecco
  • Lavender Flower bath salts
  • $50 Cineplex gift card
  • Chocolates

Value: $300

CCM JetSpeed FT8 Junior Stick item
CCM JetSpeed FT8 Junior Stick
$50

Starting bid

50 Flex

P28

Left-handed


Value: $180

Sherwood Rekker Morph 1 Junior Stick item
Sherwood Rekker Morph 1 Junior Stick
$40

Starting bid

40 Flex

PP92M

Left-handed


Value: $150

CCM Shoulder Pads item
CCM Shoulder Pads item
CCM Shoulder Pads
$75

Starting bid

Women’s Senior, size medium, Value $200

Ray Ban Sunglasses item
Ray Ban Sunglasses item
Ray Ban Sunglasses
$75

Starting bid

Ray Ban "Chris" Sunglasses, Brown

Value: $215

Paradise Bay Hot Tubs BBQ Basket item
Paradise Bay Hot Tubs BBQ Basket
$75

Starting bid

Value $200

Riman Korean Skin Care Basket item
Riman Korean Skin Care Basket
$75

Starting bid

Travel size experience kit of the oil-based Radiansome 100 line

Full size Set and Spray makeup spray

Full size Sheer Glow BB Cream

Value: $225

Springbank Links Golf Package item
Springbank Links Golf Package
$75

Starting bid

Includes:

TWO 18 hole golf passes

Titleist Pro V1 golf balls

6-pack Clamato Ceasar

4-pack Somersby Apple Cider


Value : $300

Signed Lomberg Jersey item
Signed Lomberg Jersey item
Signed Lomberg Jersey
$125

Starting bid

Value : priceless!

Bumble Salon Package item
Bumble Salon Package
$20

Starting bid

Body lotion

Body wash

Body Polish

Color Brilliance


Value: $100

Wine Gift Basket item
Wine Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Bottle of Prosecco & Rose Wine

Mug and mug covers

Ice stick maker

Tea towel


Value: $100

Dragonfly Designs YYC item
Dragonfly Designs YYC
$10

Starting bid

Jewelry


Value: $50

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