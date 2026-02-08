2026 AFHL U15 AA Provincials Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value : priceless!
Starting bid
Travel back in time to learn about rum running in Alberta during prohibition and hear about one of Canada's most notorious rum running murders. Partake in a guided tasting of our international award-winning rums and tour the distillery to learn about the rum making process. Tour lasts ~1-1.5hrs, up to 10 people, retail value $250.
This package also includes one 750ml bottle of Dark Rum - Bourbon Barrel Aged, retail value $75.
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March 28, 8pm
Section 202
Row 4
Seats 1, 2
Value: $520
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious stay at any of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Resort locations including Buffalo Mountain Lodge, Deer Lodge, Emerald Lake Lodge, and the Post Hotel and Spa at Lake Louise.
Starting bid
Value: $115
Vicki’s approach to treatment combines the manual osteopathic perspective with an integration of massage therapy. She treats a multitude of spinal and bodily complaints, including but not limited to, Whiplash associated disorder, Sport injuries, Repetitive strain, Migraines, Sacroiliac joint dysfunction, Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJD), Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Hormonal imbalances and many more.
Vicki has 18 years of experience in working as a health care practitioner. Her journey began in 2001 when she first pursued the massage therapy training at Mount Royal University. After completing the clinical therapy program, she focused her attention in injury management and acquired further specialty training in managing dysfunction of the cervical spine and peripheral joints as well as sacroiliac joints and knee, leg, ankle, and foot. Her aim was to work in collaboration with other health care professionals to create a full spectrum approach to treatment.
Vicki worked for over a decade at the Canadian Sport Rehab Clinic with the sports medicine team for the Calgary Flames and Team Canada. She held the position of lead massage therapist from 2004 to 2011. There she was able to work with many high level athletes from ultra marathon racers to CFL football players, to olympic bobsled teams.
In 2012, she decided to take some time off to raise a family. In that time she was blessed to have five beautiful children; a singleton daughter and two sets of identical twins.
Upon deciding to return to the clinical setting, in 2018 she enrolled in the National Manual Osteopathic College and acquired a Diploma in Manual Osteopathy. There, she gained a vast amount of insight and the unique skill set including gentle spinal techniques, visceral manipulation, cranial sacral therapy and advanced fascial release techniques.
Meeting the highest standard of practice is important to Vicki as a practitioner, so she also recently upgraded her massage therapy education and completed the 2200hr Massage Therapy Diploma from MH Vicars College of Massage Therapy. Having a new and updated diploma has deepened her skillset, and helped keep her up to date on the current knowledge base and standard of practice available as a Massage therapist.
Vicki has found a balance between being a supportive mom to her family, as well as nurturing her passion and clinical skillset to provide care to people looking to maintain a fully functioning body without pain or dysfunction.
Starting bid
Value: $135
Vicki’s approach to treatment combines the manual osteopathic perspective with an integration of massage therapy. She treats a multitude of spinal and bodily complaints, including but not limited to, Whiplash associated disorder, Sport injuries, Repetitive strain, Migraines, Sacroiliac joint dysfunction, Temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJD), Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Hormonal imbalances and many more.
Vicki has 18 years of experience in working as a health care practitioner. Her journey began in 2001 when she first pursued the massage therapy training at Mount Royal University. After completing the clinical therapy program, she focused her attention in injury management and acquired further specialty training in managing dysfunction of the cervical spine and peripheral joints as well as sacroiliac joints and knee, leg, ankle, and foot. Her aim was to work in collaboration with other health care professionals to create a full spectrum approach to treatment.
Vicki worked for over a decade at the Canadian Sport Rehab Clinic with the sports medicine team for the Calgary Flames and Team Canada. She held the position of lead massage therapist from 2004 to 2011. There she was able to work with many high level athletes from ultra marathon racers to CFL football players, to olympic bobsled teams.
In 2012, she decided to take some time off to raise a family. In that time she was blessed to have five beautiful children; a singleton daughter and two sets of identical twins.
Upon deciding to return to the clinical setting, in 2018 she enrolled in the National Manual Osteopathic College and acquired a Diploma in Manual Osteopathy. There, she gained a vast amount of insight and the unique skill set including gentle spinal techniques, visceral manipulation, cranial sacral therapy and advanced fascial release techniques.
Meeting the highest standard of practice is important to Vicki as a practitioner, so she also recently upgraded her massage therapy education and completed the 2200hr Massage Therapy Diploma from MH Vicars College of Massage Therapy. Having a new and updated diploma has deepened her skillset, and helped keep her up to date on the current knowledge base and standard of practice available as a Massage therapist.
Vicki has found a balance between being a supportive mom to her family, as well as nurturing her passion and clinical skillset to provide care to people looking to maintain a fully functioning body without pain or dysfunction.
Starting bid
Everything you need for Valentine's Day! Basket includes:
Value: $300
Starting bid
50 Flex
P28
Left-handed
Value: $180
Starting bid
40 Flex
PP92M
Left-handed
Value: $150
Starting bid
Women’s Senior, size medium, Value $200
Starting bid
Ray Ban "Chris" Sunglasses, Brown
Value: $215
Starting bid
Value $200
Starting bid
Travel size experience kit of the oil-based Radiansome 100 line
Full size Set and Spray makeup spray
Full size Sheer Glow BB Cream
Value: $225
Starting bid
Includes:
TWO 18 hole golf passes
Titleist Pro V1 golf balls
6-pack Clamato Ceasar
4-pack Somersby Apple Cider
Value : $300
Starting bid
Value : priceless!
Starting bid
Body lotion
Body wash
Body Polish
Color Brilliance
Value: $100
Starting bid
Bottle of Prosecco & Rose Wine
Mug and mug covers
Ice stick maker
Tea towel
Value: $100
Starting bid
Jewelry
Value: $50
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