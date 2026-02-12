2026 AFRA Gala Silent Auction

Cortona Italy





Cortona is a small charming town in the Valdichiana, or Chiana Valley, in the province of Arezzo in southern Tuscany. The city, enclosed by stone walls dating back to Etruscan and Roman times, sits on the top of a hill about 600 meters (about 1968 feet) above sea level. This dominant position over the valley offers a spectacular view from all over the town of the surrounding valley and even Lake Trasimeno. Take some time to explore the Archaeological park of Sodo, just located at the bottom of the hill of Cortona. Cortona is a hilltop town tucked in Tuscany and one of the most charming small towns in all of Italy. It is a popular destination with tourists who know it as the setting of the book and film, Under the Tuscan Sun; however, Cortona is an ancient town which has been welcoming visitors from near and far for centuries.





The Accommodation





The charming apartments are located on a small hilltop in the town of Cortona in Italy. The accommodation is a comfortable 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom property within walking distance to restaurants, bars and local shopping.





Includes

7-night stay in a charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment

Welcome aperitivo in the coolest wine bar in town

Lunch in a winery with private visit and tastings

Accommodates a group of 4

Raise Away concierge to book trip and coordinate additional activities





