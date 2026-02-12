2026 AFRA Gala Silent Auction

Alberta First Responders Association

Westjet pair of round trip tickets
$1,000

Starting bid

One roundtrip flight for two guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination!* (*No cash value, fees, taxes,

surcharges not included, blackout dates and restrictions apply).

Under The Tuscan Sun 7-Nights
$900

Starting bid

Cortona Italy


Cortona is a small charming town in the Valdichiana, or Chiana Valley, in the province of Arezzo in southern Tuscany. The city, enclosed by stone walls dating back to Etruscan and Roman times, sits on the top of a hill about 600 meters (about 1968 feet) above sea level. This dominant position over the valley offers a spectacular view from all over the town of the surrounding valley and even Lake Trasimeno. Take some time to explore the Archaeological park of Sodo, just located at the bottom of the hill of Cortona. Cortona is a hilltop town tucked in Tuscany and one of the most charming small towns in all of Italy. It is a popular destination with tourists who know it as the setting of the book and film, Under the Tuscan Sun; however, Cortona is an ancient town which has been welcoming visitors from near and far for centuries.


The Accommodation


The charming apartments are located on a small hilltop in the town of Cortona in Italy. The accommodation is a comfortable 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom property within walking distance to restaurants, bars and local shopping.


Includes

  • 7-night stay in a charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment
  • Welcome aperitivo in the coolest wine bar in town
  • Lunch in a winery with private visit and tastings
  • Accommodates a group of 4
  • Raise Away concierge to book trip and coordinate additional activities


Notes

  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • At least one person staying at the accommodation must be 25 years of age
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • Property subject to availability
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Winner’s Choice European Escape for 2
$700

Starting bid

European Destinations


Welcome to the ultimate European escape! With this winner's choice package, you'll have the opportunity to spend five nights exploring one of Europe's most stunning destinations. Choose between Porto in Portugal, Seville in Spain, Cortona in Italy, Vienna in Austria, or Mykonos in Greece. During your five nights in your chosen destination, immerse yourself in the local culture, taste traditional cuisine, and take part in unforgettable activities. In Porto, you can cruise along the Douro River, wander the colorful Ribeira district, and enjoy tastings of the city’s iconic port wine. Seville offers the chance to experience the passion of flamenco, stroll through stunning landmarks like the Alcázar, and savor authentic Andalusian tapas. In Cortona, immerse yourself in the charm of the Tuscan countryside, exploring vineyards, medieval streets, and world-class Italian cuisine. Vienna invites you to discover grand palaces, classical music heritage, and elegant coffeehouse culture. For a more sun-soaked escape, Mykonos offers crystal-blue waters, vibrant beach clubs, and enchanting Cycladic architecture.


The Accommodation


Accommodating two people, you will spend a total of 5 nights in one of Europe's most stunning destinations in a 4-star boutique hotel with standard double occupancy hotel room. To make your stay even more unforgettable, enjoy an activity included at each destination, which varies per destination. Don't miss this opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime!


Includes

  • 5-night stay in a double occupancy 4-star boutique hotel room
  • Accommodates 2 guests
  • Choice of European Destination: Porto Portugal, Seville Spain, Cortona Italy, Vienna Austria, or Mykonos Greece
  • Guided tour with included activity (such as wine tour & tasting or a food tour & tasting)
  • Concierge and booking services provided by Raise Away


Notes

  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • Subject to availability, we have access to several properties so images are representative; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
PGA Championship 2027
$900

Starting bid

Frisco, Texas


Experience the excitement of the 2027 PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, from May 20th to May 23rd. Hosting its second PGA Championship, this historic course will challenge the world’s top golfers as they compete for one of the sport’s most prestigious titles. With two tickets included for Saturday and Sunday’s rounds, enjoy the action from public grandstand seating while taking in the skill and intensity of the competition. Your experience includes unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages at concession venues, as well as access to PGA Shops. Witness history unfold at one of the year’s most anticipated sporting events.


The Accommodation


Indulge in a tranquil three-night retreat at the Hyatt House (or comparable hotel), where you'll reside in a double occupancy room for two guests. Delight in the convenience of amenities like an outdoor pool, fitness center, and complimentary wireless internet access, guaranteeing a serene and hassle-free escape.


Includes

  • 3-night stay in a double occupancy room at the Hyatt House (or comparable hotel)
  • (2) tickets to the PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas (Saturday & Sunday)
  • Access to the grounds of Fields Ranch East, grandstand seating, the PGA Shops, and other spectator amenities
  • Inclusive food & non-alcoholic beverage offerings at all concession venues throughout the grounds
  • Opportunity to receive one (1) entrée item, one (1) snack item, and one (1) non-alcoholic beverage each time a Championship+ Ticket holder visits a concession venue, and return as many times as they like
  • Menus inspired by the surrounding region and distinct daily specials
  • Wide selection of alcoholic beverages for purchase
  • Accommodates 2 guests


Notes

  • Ticket dates valid on: Saturday (5/22/27) & Sunday (5/23/27)
  • Private hospitality areas are not included
  • Winners must have their trip booked by January 1, 2027
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle
$175

Starting bid

Donated by: Warrior's Way Psychological Services

Value: $739


Race to victory with the new Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World—perfect family fun or stress-busting gaming nights! p.s. Available to pick-up at the end of the night.

Bose SoundLink Home Bluetooth Speaker
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Visions Electronics
Value: $299


Room-filling Bose sound in a sleek Warm Wood design—wireless audio perfection for home, office, or responder downtime. From Visions Electronics. Crank it up, bid now! p.s. Available to pick-up at the end of the night.

Canadian Camper Giveaway Basket
$300

Starting bid

Donated by: Canadian Camper
Value: $600


Ultimate camping starter kit—Lippert Cooler Bag, Mini Fire Pit, Mini BBQ Grill, RV Sealant, Tank Treatment. Perfect for first responder adventures! From Canadian Camper. Light it up! p.s. Available to pick-up at the end of the night.

Kuma "Lazy Bear" Chair
$70

Starting bid

Donated by: Canadian Camper
Value: $140


Kick back like a legend in the Kuma Lazy Bear Chair—heavy-duty comfort for campfire nights or backyard hangs. Donated by Canadian Camper. Grab your throne! p.s. Available to pick-up at the end of the night.

YEG Cooking Classes Date Night Voucher
$125

Starting bid

Donated by: Sorrentino's Restaurant Group
Value: $250


Romantic chef-for-a-night—master a gourmet date night at YEG Cooking Classes! Hands-on, delicious, unforgettable. From Sorrentino's. Couples, this is YOURS! 👩‍🍳❤️🍷 p.s. Located downtown Edmonton.

$300 Elk Island Retreat Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Elk Island Retreat
Value: $300


Nature reset button—$300 towards glamping, RV sites, or experiences at Elk Island Retreat beside the National Park. Cozy woods, family vibes, total unplug. Your wilderness escape awaits! 🌲🛖✨

Adult 6-Pack Sunridge Ski Lift Tickets
$115

Starting bid

Donated by: Sunridge Ski
Value: $229


6 days of pure powder—adult lift ticket 6-pack from Sunridge Ski! Shred the slopes, responder-style. Fresh tracks await. Who's hitting the lifts? ⛷️❄️ p.s. Located South East Edmonton.

WinSport Mini Golf Voucher Pack
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: WinSport
Value: $73


Family mini golf madness—2 Adult + 4 Youth vouchers at WinSport! Putt-putt perfection for responders & crew. Endless laughs, zero stress. Fore! ⛳👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 p.s. Located in Calgary!

Nakiska Ski Area 2 Full-Day Lift Tickets
$90

Starting bid

Donated by: Nakiska Ski Area
Value: $180


Double days of epic skiing at Nakiska—2 full-day lift tickets! Carve fresh powder, epic views, pure adrenaline. Donated for our heroes. Shred it! ⛷️🏔️

Double 60-Min Massage Certificates
$60

Starting bid

Donor: Therapeutic Body Concepts
Value: $200


Double date recovery—grab ONE for YOU + ONE for a friend! Two 60-minute massages for ultimate responder reset. Bliss for two—who's your wingman? 💆‍♂️💆‍♀️

2 x 1-Hour Launch Pad Trampoline Jump Passes (Edmonton South
$30

Starting bid

Donated by: Launch Pad Trampoline
Value: $70


High-flying family fun—2 full-hour jump passes at Launch Pad Trampoline Edmonton Southside! Bounce out stress responder-style. Who's flipping first? 🦘🔥

2 Tickets - Oilers vs Kraken (March 31st, Sportnet Club Seat
$250

Starting bid

Donated by: Encore Trucking & Transport Ltd.
Value: $500+


ORANGE CRUSH ALERT 🧡🔥—2 premium Sportnet Club seats for Oilers vs Kraken, March 31st! Die-hard fan zone above the net: private access, full bar, endless food/bev, video highlights, AND unreal power-play views. From Encore Trucking—LET'S GO OILERS! Who's wearing copper & blue? 🏒💥

Stainless Steel Tabletop Grill
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: Cabela's
Value: $160


Grill anywhere, anytime—Cabela's portable stainless tabletop beast with push-button ignition + built-in thermometer! Tailgates, camping, backyard—perfect responder BBQ. Fire it up! 🍔🔥 p.s. Available to pick-up at the end of the night.

Outland Living Standard Firebowl
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Cabela's
Value: $150


Instant 22lb backyard oasis—Outland Living Firebowl (19"L x 19"W x 11"H), manual ignition, NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED! Stainless steel, 10' hose/regulator, lava rocks, propane stabilizer. Portable fire perfection for responders. Light it! 🔥🏕️ p.s. Available to pick-up at the end of the night.

8 Tickets to The Comic Strip
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Rick Bronson's The Comic Strip
Value: $280+


8 tickets to non-stop laughs at Rick Bronson's The Comic Strip! Valid 1 year from Gala (excl. Saturdays/special shows). Bring the crew, responder-style—laughter is the best medicine! 😂 p.s. Located inside WEM.

H.O.T. Membership Trial Month
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Aspen Aesthetics
Value: $389


Total wellness reset—1-month H.O.T. Membership trial! Pick from medical gym, pelvic sessions (x2), facial sculpting, body skin treatment, OR mental wellness therapy + 1 enhancement (B12 shot, red light, supplements, or cream). Perfect for responders—no commitment! 🔥💪🧠

p.s. Located at 7149 Winterburn Rd NW, Edmonton, AB, T5T 4K2

Hearing Aids
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Hear Canada
Value: $225


Life-changing clarity—Pair of premium hearing aids from Hear Canada! Crystal-clear sound for responders who need it most. Restore your world—who's bidding? Includes complimentary hearing check.👂✨ p.s. Available to pick-up at the end of the night.

Superstore Grocery Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Donated by: Superstore
Value: $50


Stock the pantry—$50 Superstore grocery gift card! Everyday essentials or impulse snacks for busy responders. Simple, practical, yours! 🛒🥛 p.s. Available to pick-up at the end of the night.

Ultimate Tim Hortons Prize Pack
$65

Starting bid

Donated by: Tim Hortons
Value: $125+

Tims takeover—$25 gift card, coffee tin, hot chocolate, French Vanilla tin, 3 pairs socks, apple fritter candle, squishy, luggage tag, backpack, hat, 3 tumblers, water bottle, ceramic mug + GIANT coffee tin! Responder's dream stash. ☕🧦🎒 p.s. Available to pick-up at the end of the night.

L'OCA $150 Gourmet Food Basket
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: L'OCA Quality Market
Value: $150

Gourmet indulgence explosion—L'OCA's premium $150 foodie basket packed with exquisite eats! Elevate your table, responder-style. Who's feasting first? 🧀🍷🥖 p.s. Available to pick-up at the end of the night.

Ultimate Calaway Park Day
$80

Starting bid

Donated by: Calaway Park

Value: $160+


Thrill-ride family takeover—4 full-day passes to Calaway Park! Roller coasters, laughs, memories with your AFRA crew or fam. Adrenaline + impact—who's riding shotgun? 🎢🚀

Rig Hand Distillery Tour for 20 People
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Rig Hand Distillery

Value: $200+


Crew party unlocked—private 35-min distillery tour + samples for 20 people! Learn the craft, taste best-sellers, sip 1oz cocktails or house beers. Responder bar crawl perfection! 🥃👥🍸 p.s. Located in Leduc, AB

Edmonton Elks Home Opener Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Edmonton Elks Football Club
Value: $240+


EEEEEELKS NATION 🟢🟡—premium seats to the Home Opener vs. Montreal, June 20th! Kick off the season with your crew in Green & Gold glory. Touchdown for responders—who's tailgating? 🏈💥

“Feeling Seen” First Responder Resilience Package
$85

Starting bid

Donated by: Dr. Jody Carrington
Value: $169+


This one hits the heart. “Feeling Seen – A Journal” plus access to Dr. Jody Carrington’s powerful Hello Hero course, created specifically for first responders and the people who love them. This package speaks directly to trauma, burnout, and the invisible load our police, fire, EMS, corrections, and military families carry—reminding them they are not broken, they are injured, and injuries can heal when we are held.


It’s raw, honest, and full of tools to rebuild connection at home and on the job, including a special module just for kids in first responder families. Bid on this if you believe that saving those who serve starts with seeing them—truly seeing them.

$250 Goodfellas Ink Gift Card + Swag Basket
$125

Starting bid

Donated by: Goodfellas Ink

Value: $300+


Fresh ink dreams—$250 gift card + exclusive swag basket from Goodfellas Ink! Custom tattoos or killer merch for you or your crew. Bold style for bold responders. Who's getting inked? 🎨💉✨ p.s. Located on Wayne Gretzky Drive, Edmonton.

