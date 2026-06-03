2026 ALUS Funder Experience additional guest

From 12:00-1:00pm, enjoy a traditional Mennonite lunch at Mennonite Heritage Museum. The afternoon will include a guided bus tour of local ALUS project sites, featuring producer-led insights and on-farm demonstrations. The bus will return everyone to Steinbach around 5:00pm for refreshments at Smitty's.

Guests will depart from Smitty's at 6:00pm for a 15 minute ride to The Rustic Wedding Barn. Join us for dinner, the Dave Reid Award presentation, and an evening of networking. The program concludes around 9:30pm. Transportation back to Winnipeg, via the Clear Spring Centre, will be provided, arriving at Wawanesa around 11/11:30pm.