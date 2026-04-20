2026 ALUS Partner Experience

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About this event
Join us from 9-10:30AM in the lobby of Wawanesa Insurance, 326 Carlton St., Winnipeg for coffee and light refreshments. A complimentary shuttle will depart from Wawanesa at 10:30 am, and will also pick up guests at the Clear Springs Centre in Steinbach around 11:30 am.
From 12:00-1:00pm, enjoy a traditional Mennonite lunch at Mennonite Heritage Museum. The afternoon will include a guided bus tour of local ALUS project sites, featuring producer-led insights and on-farm demonstrations. The bus will return everyone to Steinbach around 5:00pm for refreshments at Smitty's.
Guests will depart from Smitty's at 6:00pm for a 15 minute ride to The Rustic Wedding Barn. Join us for dinner, the Dave Reid Award presentation, and an evening of networking. The program concludes around 9:30pm. Transportation back to Winnipeg, via the Clear Spring Centre, will be provided, arriving at Wawanesa around 11/11:30pm.
From 10:00am-12:00pm, join ALUS partners for a round-table discussion hosted by Wawanesa at 236 Carlton Street, Winnipeg. Light refreshments provided.
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