2026 Annual General Meeting

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Autograph Collection by Marriott - 13475 Central Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 0L8, Canada
2026 Active Members.
This ticket includes event entrance and hotel‑prepared food.
Join us for our 4th SFEBC Annual General Meeting. Thank you for your support.
This ticket includes event entrance and hotel‑prepared food.
Join us for our 4th SFEBC Annual General Meeting. Thank you for your support.
This ticket includes event entrance and hotel‑prepared food.
Join us for our 4th SFEBC Annual General Meeting. Thank you for your support.
Kids 0-3 years old is free. This ticket includes event entrance and hotel‑prepared food. Join us for our 4th SFEBC Annual General Meeting. Should there be food allergy, please let us know. Thank you for your support.
Kids 4-12 years old is half amount. This ticket includes event entrance and hotel‑prepared food. Join us for our 4th SFEBC Annual General Meeting. Should there be food allergy, please let us know. Thank you for your support.
This ticket includes event entrance and hotel‑prepared food.
Join us for our 4th SFEBC Annual General Meeting. Thank you for your support.
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