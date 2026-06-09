Guelph Arts Council

Hosted by

Guelph Arts Council

About this event

2026 Art on the Street Food Order Form (copy)

PIATTO - Italian Carne sandwich
$16

Three different types of cured meat, arugula, pickled red onions on our house made focaccia

PIATTO - Margherita Pizza
$17

Tomato sauce base, fiordiLatte cheese, fresh basil, grana Padano and olive oil

PIATTO - Barbabietola Arrostita
$16

Roasted beets, herbed goat cheese and candied walnuts with maple balsamic dressing on mix greens

CAPISTRANO - George Salad
$16

*COMES WITH DRINK + COOKIE*

Kale, Quinoa, Walnuts, Chicken, Cranberry, Brussel Sprouts, Chevre, Balsamic dressing

CAPISTRANO - Avocado Chicken
$16

*COMES WITH DRINK + COOKIE*

Focaccia, Chicken, Guacamole, Aged Cheddar

CAPISTRANO - Meditarranean & side green salad (WITHOUT TOFU)
$15

*COMES WITH DRINK + COOKIE*

Sourdough, Eggplant, Artichoke, Chevre, Hot peppers, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Arugula, House Mayo. WITHOUT TOFU.

CAPISTRANO - Meditarranean & side green salad (WITH TOFU)
$17

*COMES WITH DRINK + COOKIE* Sourdough, Eggplant, Artichoke, Chevre, Hot peppers, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Arugula, House Mayo. WITH TOFU

MIIJIDAA - Peameal Sandwich
$15

*WITH DRINK CHOICE*

Seared peameal bacon, arugula, garlic aioli, maple gold mustard, cheddar on a brioche bun

MIIJIDAA - Crispy Halloumi + Smoked Beet Sandwich
$15

*WITH DRINK CHOICE*

Breaded halloumi, smoked beets, arugula, pesto aioli, red onion and fermented hot honey on a brioche bun

Add a donation for Guelph Arts Council

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