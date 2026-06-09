2026 Art on the Street Food Order Form (copy)

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Three different types of cured meat, arugula, pickled red onions on our house made focaccia
Tomato sauce base, fiordiLatte cheese, fresh basil, grana Padano and olive oil
Roasted beets, herbed goat cheese and candied walnuts with maple balsamic dressing on mix greens
*COMES WITH DRINK + COOKIE*
Kale, Quinoa, Walnuts, Chicken, Cranberry, Brussel Sprouts, Chevre, Balsamic dressing
*COMES WITH DRINK + COOKIE*
Focaccia, Chicken, Guacamole, Aged Cheddar
*COMES WITH DRINK + COOKIE*
Sourdough, Eggplant, Artichoke, Chevre, Hot peppers, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Arugula, House Mayo. WITHOUT TOFU.
*COMES WITH DRINK + COOKIE* Sourdough, Eggplant, Artichoke, Chevre, Hot peppers, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Arugula, House Mayo. WITH TOFU
*WITH DRINK CHOICE*
Seared peameal bacon, arugula, garlic aioli, maple gold mustard, cheddar on a brioche bun
*WITH DRINK CHOICE*
Breaded halloumi, smoked beets, arugula, pesto aioli, red onion and fermented hot honey on a brioche bun
$
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