2026 Autism Fun Fair Sponsorships

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About this event
Booth at the event with a table
Logo placement on event map
Logo Recognition on Sponsor Banner
Social media recognition alongside other sponsors.
Email recognition alongside other sponsors.
Customized Social Media recgonition to up to 3k followers
Logo placement amongst past and present supporters on lrcss.com
Logo Recognition on Entrance Banner
Logo visible on paid social media highlighting event activities.
Email Newsletter recognition to our database of 2k local subscribers.
2 minute speaking opportunity
Exclusive Logo Placement on all road signs
Booth at the event with a table
Logo placement on event map
Logo Recognition on Sponsor Banner
Social media recognition alongside other sponsors.
Email recognition alongside other sponsors.
Customized Social Media recgonition to up to 3k followers
Logo placement amongst past and present supporters on lrcss.com
Logo Recognition on Entrance Banner
Logo visible on paid social media highlighting event activities.
Email Newsletter recognition to our database of 2k local subscribers.
2 minute speaking opportunity
Exclusive Logo Placement on all actvities throughout the event
Booth at the event with a table
Logo placement on event map
Logo Recognition on Sponsor Banner
Social media recognition alongside other sponsors.
Email recognition alongside other sponsors.
Booth at the event with a table
Logo placement on event map
Logo Recognition on Sponsor Banner
Social media recognition alongside other sponsors.
Booth at the event with a table
Logo placement on event map
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