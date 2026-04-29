Lake Ridge Community Support Services

Hosted by

Lake Ridge Community Support Services

About this event

2026 Autism Fun Fair Sponsorships

1 Jim Flaherty St

Whitby, ON L1N 0J2, Canada

Venue Sponsor
$3,000

Booth at the event with a table

Logo placement on event map

Logo Recognition on Sponsor Banner

Social media recognition alongside other sponsors.

Email recognition alongside other sponsors.

Customized Social Media recgonition to up to 3k followers

Logo placement amongst past and present supporters on lrcss.com

Logo Recognition on Entrance Banner

Logo visible on paid social media highlighting event activities.

Email Newsletter recognition to our database of 2k local subscribers.

2 minute speaking opportunity

Exclusive Logo Placement on all road signs

Activity Sponsor
$3,000

Booth at the event with a table

Logo placement on event map

Logo Recognition on Sponsor Banner

Social media recognition alongside other sponsors.

Email recognition alongside other sponsors.

Customized Social Media recgonition to up to 3k followers

Logo placement amongst past and present supporters on lrcss.com

Logo Recognition on Entrance Banner

Logo visible on paid social media highlighting event activities.

Email Newsletter recognition to our database of 2k local subscribers.

2 minute speaking opportunity

Exclusive Logo Placement on all actvities throughout the event

Event Supporter
$500

Booth at the event with a table

Logo placement on event map

Logo Recognition on Sponsor Banner

Social media recognition alongside other sponsors.

Email recognition alongside other sponsors.

Sensory Room Sponsor
$250

Booth at the event with a table

Logo placement on event map

Logo Recognition on Sponsor Banner

Social media recognition alongside other sponsors.

Community Booth
$100

Booth at the event with a table

Logo placement on event map

Add a donation for Lake Ridge Community Support Services

$

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