2026 Autism Fun Fair Sponsorships

Booth at the event with a table

Logo placement on event map

Logo Recognition on Sponsor Banner

Social media recognition alongside other sponsors.

Email recognition alongside other sponsors.

Customized Social Media recgonition to up to 3k followers

Logo placement amongst past and present supporters on lrcss.com

Logo Recognition on Entrance Banner

Logo visible on paid social media highlighting event activities.

Email Newsletter recognition to our database of 2k local subscribers.

2 minute speaking opportunity

Exclusive Logo Placement on all actvities throughout the event