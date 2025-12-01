Union québécoise de réhabilitation des oiseaux de proie
2026 - Chouette à voir! Online Ticketing
875 Rang Salvail S
Saint-Jude, QC J0H 1P0, Canada
Family package
$97.67
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This package includes admission for 2 adults and up to 2 children aged 5 to 12. Taxes included.
Adult
$34.44
Individual ticket for people aged 13 and over. Taxes included.
Child (5 to 12 years old)
$27.54
Individual ticket for children aged 5 to 12. Taxes included.
Toddler
Free
Children 4 and under: free. Please enter the number of children aged 4 and under accompanying you.
Senior
$30.47
Individual ticket for people aged 65 and over. Taxes included. Upon presentation of valid ID card.
Student
$30.47
Individual ticket for students. Taxes included. Upon presentation of a valid student card.
Individual free pass
Free
This free pass was won by the participant in a contest or offered to a financial partner, a UQROP member or following a visit to a school. You will need to present your individual pass on the day of your visit.
Family free pass
Free
This free pass was won by the participant in a contest or offered to a financial partner, a UQROP member or following a visit to a school. You will need to present your individual pass on the day of your visit.
Add a donation for Union québécoise de réhabilitation des oiseaux de proie
$
