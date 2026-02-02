2026 BMSAC AGM

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This ticket covers general admission, meals (excluding dinner on Thursday night), and admissions to the Socials and Gala. This ticket will also cover ONE person in a FOUR person hotel room for THREE nights (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).
This ticket covers general admission, meals (excluding dinner on Thursday night), and admissions to the Socials and Gala. This ticket will also cover ONE person in a FOUR person hotel room for TWO nights ( Friday, and Saturday).
This ticket covers general admission, meals (excluding dinner on Thursday night), and admissions to the Socials and Gala. This ticket will also cover ONE person in a TWO person hotel room for THREE nights (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).
This ticket covers general admission, meals (excluding dinner on Thursday night), and admissions to the Socials and Gala. This ticket will also cover ONE person in a TWO person hotel room for TWO nights (Friday, and Saturday).
This ticket covers general admission, meals (excluding dinner on Thursday night), and admission to the socials and gala. This ticket does not include any hotel accommodations.
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