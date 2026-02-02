Black Medical Students Association of Canada | Association Canadienne des Étudiants Noirs en Médecine

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Black Medical Students Association of Canada | Association Canadienne des Étudiants Noirs en Médecine

About this event

2026 BMSAC AGM

101 Lyon St. N

Ottawa, ON K1R 5T9, Canada

3 Night Stay/4 Person Room
$345

This ticket covers general admission, meals (excluding dinner on Thursday night), and admissions to the Socials and Gala. This ticket will also cover ONE person in a FOUR person hotel room for THREE nights (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).

2 Night Stay/4 Person Room
$285

This ticket covers general admission, meals (excluding dinner on Thursday night), and admissions to the Socials and Gala. This ticket will also cover ONE person in a FOUR person hotel room for TWO nights ( Friday, and Saturday).

3 Night Stay/2 Person Room
$495

This ticket covers general admission, meals (excluding dinner on Thursday night), and admissions to the Socials and Gala. This ticket will also cover ONE person in a TWO person hotel room for THREE nights (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).

2 Night stay/ 2 Person Room
$410

This ticket covers general admission, meals (excluding dinner on Thursday night), and admissions to the Socials and Gala. This ticket will also cover ONE person in a TWO person hotel room for TWO nights (Friday, and Saturday).

General Admission Only
$160

This ticket covers general admission, meals (excluding dinner on Thursday night), and admission to the socials and gala. This ticket does not include any hotel accommodations.

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