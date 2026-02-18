2026 BIALR Brain Injury Conference

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About this event
Each exhibitor table includes one (1) complimentary conference registration.
If additional team members will be attending, they must be registered separately at the standard conference rate.
Please ensure all attendees are registered in advance to support event planning and capacity.
For teams with more than one representative.
Each exhibitor table includes 1 registration; select this add-on for each additional attendee.
For healthcare providers, clinicians, rehabilitation professionals, and community service providers.
For survivors, caregivers, and students attending the conference.
Cover the cost of attendance for a BIALR support group member! You will be acknowledged in our morning "Welcome" and in shared signage at the registration table.
$
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