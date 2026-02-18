Brain Injury Association of London and Region

Hosted by

Brain Injury Association of London and Region

About this event

2026 BIALR Brain Injury Conference

255 Horton St E Third Floor

London, ON N6B 1L1, Canada

Exhibitor (1 registration included)
$210

Each exhibitor table includes one (1) complimentary conference registration.

If additional team members will be attending, they must be registered separately at the standard conference rate.


Please ensure all attendees are registered in advance to support event planning and capacity.

Additional Exhibitor Attendee
$110

For teams with more than one representative.


Each exhibitor table includes 1 registration; select this add-on for each additional attendee.

Professional Registration
$110

For healthcare providers, clinicians, rehabilitation professionals, and community service providers.

Community Rate
$25

For survivors, caregivers, and students attending the conference.

OPTIONAL ADD-ON: Sponsor a Brain Injury Support Group Member
$25

Cover the cost of attendance for a BIALR support group member! You will be acknowledged in our morning "Welcome" and in shared signage at the registration table.

Add a donation for Brain Injury Association of London and Region

$

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