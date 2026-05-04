2026 Brain It On: Cognitive Corporate Challenge

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About this event
Register a team to compete in the Brain It On Cognitive Corporate Challenge! Team of 6-8 participants.
Don't feel like competing in the games but would still like to attend? Purchase this ticket and enjoy a buffet dinner and a drink while cheering on colleagues.
Includes 2 complimentary team registrations, prominent signage at the team tables and throughout the venue, verbal acknowledgements during the event kick off and awards, logo on online event promotions, recognition on all email communications, and corporate name prominently displayed on event A/V screens.
Includes 1 complimentary team registration, prominent signage at the team tables and throughout the venue, verbal acknowledgements during the event kick off and awards, logo on online event promotions, recognition on all email communications, and corporate name prominently displayed on event A/V screens.
Includes logo on online event promotions, recognition on all email communications, and corporate name on event A/V screens and two individual tickets to the event.
Large sign with company logo at the bar and on event drink tickets, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
1 x sponsorship available.
Large sign with company logo at the Cognitive Games station, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
1 x sponsorship available.
Large sign with your company logo at the Bowling Game station; your logo will also be displayed on the bowling lane screens; recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge; and pre-event communications.
4 sponsorships available.
Large sign with company logo at the Cognitive Games station, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
1 x sponsorship available.
Large sign with company logo at the Prism Bean Bag Toss game station, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
1 x sponsorship available.
Company logo featured on volunteer shirts, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
2 x sponsorships available.
Signage with your company logo at food stations, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
2 x sponsorships available.
Company logo featured on scoreboard screen, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
1 x sponsorship available.
Large sign with company logo in the Ping Pong room, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
1 x sponsorship available.
Large sign with company logo at the Laser Tag entrance, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
1 x sponsorship available.
Large sign with company logo at the Laser Tag entrance, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
1 x sponsorship available.
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