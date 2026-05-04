Siskinds LLP

Hosted by

Siskinds LLP

About this event

2026 Brain It On: Cognitive Corporate Challenge

141 Pine Valley Blvd

London, ON N6K 3T6, Canada

Team ticket (Max. 8 members) item
Team ticket (Max. 8 members)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Register a team to compete in the Brain It On Cognitive Corporate Challenge! Team of 6-8 participants.

Individual ticket (Spectator; no games) item
Individual ticket (Spectator; no games)
$80

Don't feel like competing in the games but would still like to attend? Purchase this ticket and enjoy a buffet dinner and a drink while cheering on colleagues.

Gold Corporate Sponsorship item
Gold Corporate Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes 2 complimentary team registrations, prominent signage at the team tables and throughout the venue, verbal acknowledgements during the event kick off and awards, logo on online event promotions, recognition on all email communications, and corporate name prominently displayed on event A/V screens.

Silver Corporate Sponsorship item
Silver Corporate Sponsorship
$4,000

Includes 1 complimentary team registration, prominent signage at the team tables and throughout the venue, verbal acknowledgements during the event kick off and awards, logo on online event promotions, recognition on all email communications, and corporate name prominently displayed on event A/V screens.

Bronze Corporate Sponsorship item
Bronze Corporate Sponsorship
$3,000

Includes logo on online event promotions, recognition on all email communications, and corporate name on event A/V screens and two individual tickets to the event.

Drink Sponsorship item
Drink Sponsorship
$1,500

Large sign with company logo at the bar and on event drink tickets, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
1 x sponsorship available.

Cognitive Games Sponsorship item
Cognitive Games Sponsorship
$1,000

Large sign with company logo at the Cognitive Games station, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
1 x sponsorship available.

Bowling Sponsorship item
Bowling Sponsorship
$1,000

Large sign with your company logo at the Bowling Game station; your logo will also be displayed on the bowling lane screens; recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge; and pre-event communications.

4 sponsorships available.

Brain Blitz (NEW) Sponsorship item
Brain Blitz (NEW) Sponsorship
$1,000

Large sign with company logo at the Cognitive Games station, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
1 x sponsorship available.

Prism Bean Bag Toss Sponsor item
Prism Bean Bag Toss Sponsor
$1,000

Large sign with company logo at the Prism Bean Bag Toss game station, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.

1 x sponsorship available.

Volunteer Sponsorship item
Volunteer Sponsorship
$1,000

Company logo featured on volunteer shirts, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.

2 x sponsorships available.

Food Sponsorship item
Food Sponsorship
$1,000

Signage with your company logo at food stations, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.
2 x sponsorships available.

Scoreboard Sponsorship item
Scoreboard Sponsorship
$1,000

Company logo featured on scoreboard screen, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.

1 x sponsorship available.

Ball Pong Sponsorship item
Ball Pong Sponsorship
$700

Large sign with company logo in the Ping Pong room, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.

1 x sponsorship available.

Minute-to-Win-It Sponsorship item
Minute-to-Win-It Sponsorship
$700

Large sign with company logo at the Laser Tag entrance, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.

1 x sponsorship available.

Laser Tag Sponsorship item
Laser Tag Sponsorship
$700

Large sign with company logo at the Laser Tag entrance, recognition on social media @brainiton_challenge, and pre-event communications.

1 x sponsorship available.

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