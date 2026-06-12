Hosted by

The Balance Foundation

About this event

2026 Brett Wiese Invitational - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3519 46th St, Ponoka, AB T4J 1R5, Canada

Guided Bow River Fly Fishing Experience item
Guided Bow River Fly Fishing Experience item
Guided Bow River Fly Fishing Experience
$450

Starting bid

Value: $800


Grab a pal and experience a world class trout fishery for a full day of guided fly fishing courtesy of River Cowboys Fly Outfitters.


Known for its unique trout characteristics, picturesque Southern Alberta vistas and some of the largest river trout around, the Bow River is a magnificent water body that anglers from around the world flock too each year.


Trip Includes:

  • Full Day
  • 2 x Angler Spots
  • Guide & Drift Boat
  • Gear
  • Lunch
  • Transport from Meeting Location

*Excludes Guide Gratuities (recommend budgeting for 20% of actual trip value)

*Valid through 2026/2027


Donated by River Cowboys Fly Outfitters

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!