2026 Brett Wiese Invitational - Silent Auction

Value: $800





Grab a pal and experience a world class trout fishery for a full day of guided fly fishing courtesy of River Cowboys Fly Outfitters.





Known for its unique trout characteristics, picturesque Southern Alberta vistas and some of the largest river trout around, the Bow River is a magnificent water body that anglers from around the world flock too each year.





Trip Includes:

Full Day

2 x Angler Spots

Guide & Drift Boat

Gear

Lunch

Transport from Meeting Location

*Excludes Guide Gratuities (recommend budgeting for 20% of actual trip value)

*Valid through 2026/2027





Donated by River Cowboys Fly Outfitters