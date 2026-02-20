Burlington Helping Burlington Charity Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Choose this option if you are registering for yourself. We will match you up with other golfers
Choose this option if you wish to register for two people to play together. You will be matched with another twosome.
Choose this option if you are a group of 3 wishing to play together. You may have a single player added to make your group a foursome.
Choose this option if you have a pre-set foursome who want to play together.
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