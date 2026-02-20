Burlington Helping Burlington

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Burlington Helping Burlington

About this event

Burlington Helping Burlington Charity Golf Tournament 2026

5377 Walkers Line

Burlington, ON L7M 0P9, Canada

Golf Tournament -- Single Player
$195

Choose this option if you are registering for yourself. We will match you up with other golfers

Golf Tournament -- Twosome
$390
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Choose this option if you wish to register for two people to play together. You will be matched with another twosome.

Golf Tournament -- Threesome
$585
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Choose this option if you are a group of 3 wishing to play together. You may have a single player added to make your group a foursome.

Golf Tournament -- Foursome
$780
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Choose this option if you have a pre-set foursome who want to play together.

Add a donation for Burlington Helping Burlington

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