2026 Burlington Helping Burlington Golf Tournament Sponsorship

5377 Walkers Line

Burlington, ON L7M 0P9, Canada

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Hole or Tee Box
$350

Hole or Tee Box Sponsor: Signage at a hole (12 sponsorships available for each)

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Putting Green
$350

Putting Green Sponsor: Signage at Putting Greens

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Longest Drive
$500

Longest Drive Sponsor: Signage at a Hole and Tee

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Prize Sponsor
$500

Prize Sponsor: Signage at dinner; social media recognition

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Closest to the Pin
$500

Closest to the Pin Sponsor: Signage at the Tee and Hole plus social media recognition

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Shirt Sponsor
$550

Shirt Sponsor: Logo on Volunteer Shirts, social media recognition

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Scorecard
$750

Scorecard Sponsor: Company logo on scorecards, social media recognition, and a sponsorship certificate

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Cart
$2,500

Cart Sponsor: Logo on every golf cart, social media recognition, and a sponsorship certificate

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Ball Sponsor
$2,500

Ball Sponsor: Entry for Team of 2; Logo on Balls; Social Media Recognition; Big Logo on Food Table

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Lunch
$2,500

Lunch Sponsor: Entry for team of 2 (golf & dinner), social media recognition, recognition at event, logo on every dinner table, logo on BHB Team shirts, certificate of appreciation

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Birdie
$3,500

Birdie Sponsor: Entry for 2 players (golf & dinner), logo at the 2nd tee, logo at one hole, social media recognition, logo on every dinner table, sponsorship plaque, and logo on all email blasts

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Dinner
$3,500

Dinner Sponsor: Entry for 2 players (golf & dinner), logo at the 3rd tee, social media recognition, large logo on food table, sponsorship certificate, and logo on all email blasts

2026 Charity Golf Tournament Sponsorship: Eagle
$5,000

Eagle Sponsor: Entry for team of 4 (golf & dinner), logo at the 1st and 10th tees, presentation of awards, social media recognition, recognition at event, logo on every dinner table, logo on BHB Team shirts (4), sponsorship plaque, display table available, and logo on all email blasts

