2026 Burlington Helping Burlington Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Hole or Tee Box Sponsor: Signage at a hole (12 sponsorships available for each)
Putting Green Sponsor: Signage at Putting Greens
Longest Drive Sponsor: Signage at a Hole and Tee
Prize Sponsor: Signage at dinner; social media recognition
Closest to the Pin Sponsor: Signage at the Tee and Hole plus social media recognition
Shirt Sponsor: Logo on Volunteer Shirts, social media recognition
Scorecard Sponsor: Company logo on scorecards, social media recognition, and a sponsorship certificate
Cart Sponsor: Logo on every golf cart, social media recognition, and a sponsorship certificate
Ball Sponsor: Entry for Team of 2; Logo on Balls; Social Media Recognition; Big Logo on Food Table
Lunch Sponsor: Entry for team of 2 (golf & dinner), social media recognition, recognition at event, logo on every dinner table, logo on BHB Team shirts, certificate of appreciation
Birdie Sponsor: Entry for 2 players (golf & dinner), logo at the 2nd tee, logo at one hole, social media recognition, logo on every dinner table, sponsorship plaque, and logo on all email blasts
Dinner Sponsor: Entry for 2 players (golf & dinner), logo at the 3rd tee, social media recognition, large logo on food table, sponsorship certificate, and logo on all email blasts
Eagle Sponsor: Entry for team of 4 (golf & dinner), logo at the 1st and 10th tees, presentation of awards, social media recognition, recognition at event, logo on every dinner table, logo on BHB Team shirts (4), sponsorship plaque, display table available, and logo on all email blasts
