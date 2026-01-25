2026 Burnett Silent Auction | Burnett 無聲拍賣 🤫🔨

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Starting bid
Value $700 | Donated by: Vancouver Laser & Skin Care Centre
An advanced skincare regimen designed to reduce early and advanced signs of environmental and chronological aging.
• HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan 30ml
• C E Ferulic with 15% I-ascorbic acid 30ml
• A.G.E. Interrupter Advance 48ml
Starting bid
Value $588 | China’s most prestigious premium baijiu, celebrated for its distinctive aroma and complex, layered character. A highly sought-after spirit traditionally reserved for important celebrations and special gifting.
⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.
Starting bid
Value $60 | Donated by: Selina Zhou + Anonymous Donor
Glow inside and out! 💄☕
Enjoy a $50 Sephora gift card paired with a $10 Starbucks gift card — the ultimate mini self-care treat.
Starting bid
Extreme Exclusivity! Market Value $150
*New SEALED In Box 190g (6.5oz)
A highly sought-after limited edition from Diptyque’s exclusive City Collection. The Hong Kong candle captures a vibrant blend of incense, vanilla, and subtle spice — available only seasonally and in select boutiques worldwide. A chic luxury home fragrance for collectors and design lovers alike.
Starting bid
Market Value $105 | Donated by: McDonald's
Relive the classics with this fun, collectible set! Bundles Includes:
🥤3x Brand NEW 2024 Limited Collector's Edition Glasses (Hello Kitty, Grimace, TY Beanie Babies 1997)
💳 $50 McDonald’s Gift Card
Perfect for collectors, retro lovers, or anyone who grew up with these beloved characters.— bid now and take home the nostalgia!
Starting bid
Value $137 | Donated by: Maplelane Group Buy + Anonymous Donor
5-tier wine rack plus 3 curated bottles to stock it up:
⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.
Starting bid
Value $250 | Donated by: Andy Ho—Mercedes-Benz Richmond
Single Grain Scotch Whisky | 48.5% ABV
Distilled in 1990 at Scotland’s Girvan Distillery and bottled at cask strength, this vintage single grain Scotch offers rich caramel, vanilla, oak spice, and dried fruit notes developed over decades of maturation. A unique and impressive bottle for whisky enthusiasts and collectors alike.
⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.
Starting bid
HIGH-DEMAND Market Value $135 | Donated by: Andy Ho—Mercedes-Benz Richmond
Saint-Julien, Bordeaux | 13.5% ABV
From one of Saint-Julien’s most prestigious estates, this elegant Bordeaux red showcases layers of dark fruit, cassis, cedar, and refined tannins. The 2020 vintage is highly regarded and offers excellent aging potential — or can be enjoyed now with a fine meal.
⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.
Starting bid
Value $75 | Donated by: The Keg Steakhouse + Bar & Andy Ho—Mercedes-Benz Richmond
Treat someone to a classic night out (or a cozy night in)! This bundle includes a $25 gift card to The Keg Steakhouse + Bar paired with a bottle of rich, full-bodied Summerhill Sekhon Family Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 - a wine that beautifully complements steak and makes for a memorable evening.
⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.
Starting bid
Value $55 | Donated by: Sanduz Estate Wines
Enjoy a beautifully presented trio of fruit wine, featuring:
Crafted in Canada at 11% alc./vol., this elegant basket showcases rich berry flavours and smooth, fruit-forward profiles—perfect for entertaining, gifting, or discovering unique Canadian fruit wines.
⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.
Starting bid
Value $155 | Donated by: Herbaland
Tasty, plant-based gummies—made in Canada🍁. Fun, nutritious treats for the whole family.
Starting bid
Value $50 | Indulge in luxury beauty, skincare must-haves, or the latest makeup trends. A perfect gift — or a well-deserved treat for yourself!
Starting bid
Value $65 | Indulge in a moment of calm with a L’OCCITANE en Provence (Cherry Blossom Collection) paired with a trio of Sand + Fog scented candles — the perfect blend of glow, fragrance, and relaxation. Set includes:
Starting bid
Market Value $48 | Stay warm and unwind at home with plush memory foam slippers and an ultrasonic aroma diffuser — comfort and calm in one cozy set. Bundle Includes:
Starting bid
Estimated Market Value $180
*Driver (brand NEW)
*Fairway wood #3 (brand NEW)
*Fairway wood #5 (brand NEW)
*6 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron & SW (like NEW)
Starting bid
Market Value $50 | Donated by: Tuan To
Brand NEW Golf Starter Set Includes:
Starting bid
Market Value $85 | Donated by: Tuan To
Rare Find! Discontinued in 2016 and highly sought after by collectors, the RZN Tour Platinum is a premium 4-piece urethane ball designed for tour-level spin and control.
Starting bid
Value $70 | Donated by: UBC Sauder School of Business
The newly updated deluxe version of a UBC classic, with a prominent eye-catching embroidered logo. This hoodie is a campus staple!
Starting bid
Value $100 | Experience the rich, smooth aroma of Grade 1 Old Bush Shui Xian from the renowned Wuyishan region of Fujian, China. Beautifully packaged in an elegant gift box (10g × 20 packs), this premium rock tea makes a refined gift or luxurious addition to any tea collection.
精选福建武夷山一级老枞水仙，香气浓郁、口感醇厚。礼盒装 (10克 × 20包），高雅大方，是送礼或自享的上乘之选。
Starting bid
Estimated Market Value $200 | 58mm. Natural Burmese jadeite bangle featuring rich green marbling with elegant variations. Smoothly polished with a classic rounded profile. A timeless and elegant piece suitable for everyday wear or special occasions.
No certification provided.
Starting bid
Estimated Market Value $150 | 58mm. Natural Burmese jadeite bangle with soft green tones and unique marbling. Classic rounded design with a smooth finish.
No certification provided.
Starting bid
Value $100 | Handmade necklace featuring a white pendant and a mix of white and purple beads on a adjustable braidede cord.
Starting bid
Value $50 | It features a white jade pendant with a "Fu" (福🧧) symbol (which often means fortune, happiness or blessing) and a traditional red Chinese knot and tassel.
Starting bid
Value $95 | A refined décor duo featuring a porcelain figurine and an elegant artificial orchid — classic décor that complements any space.
Starting bid
Value $65 | Unibuy Simple Syphon Coffee Maker, with a capacity of 3 to 5 cups.
Starting bid
Value $75 | Great for outdoor living: camping, hiking or indoor fresh-made office lunches!
Starting bid
Value $42 | Hosting a huge family reunion, or a summer BBQ? This is the ultimate "set it and forget it" kit for your hosting needs. These are Kirkland Signature Heavy-Weight clear utensils—tough enough for steak and durable enough for a crowd.
Includes:
TAKE IT HOME: Perfect for the hosting huge parties. Cross "buying cutlery" off your party to-do list forever.
LEAVE IT HERE: Don’t need 720 cutlery at home? Win the bid and donate it directly to the Athletics Department for the year-end Athletics Banquet! We’ll handle the delivery.
Starting bid
Value $60 | Donated By: Takeya Sushi + Anonymous Donor
Enjoy a fun and charming sushi night at home with this adorable Hello Kitty dining set — paired with a delicious local favourite!
Bundle Includes:
Perfect for family dinners, a mother-daughter night, or a cute gift for any Hello Kitty fan. Pair it with your favourite sushi takeout and enjoy a delightful dining experience in style!
Starting bid
Market Value $60 | Delicate 3.2 cm Swarovski blue crystal dolphin (retired), beautifully crafted and highly collectible. Includes original packaging. A sparkling gift or keepsake.
✨ Details:
Starting bid
Market Value $55 | Donated by: McDonald's
2024 Exclusive Set of 3 Collector's Edition Glasses celebrate iconic pop culture moments.
Perfect for collectors and McDonald’s fans!
Starting bid
Market Value $85 | This is a Good Smile Company POP Up PARADE Sukuna figure from the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. It is standing around 17 to 18cm.
Starting bid
Market Value $20 | Brand NEW in box. Funko Pop Animation: Demon Slayer Susamaru #1409 vinyl figure.
Starting bid
Market Value $175 | Donated by: Andy Ho—Mercedes-Benz Richmond
Luxury meets performance — a Mercedes-AMG cap + 1L Emsa Senator thermos, designed for those who appreciate precision and style.
Starting bid
Value $1115 | Donated by: R•Medy Health and Wellness Centre
Not every reaction is obvious. This advanced assessment detects both immediate and delayed inflammatory responses to foods and environmental triggers that may be affecting your health.
This test may help identify contributors to:
• Skin concerns (acne, eczema, rashes)
• Digestive issues & bloating
• Fatigue & brain fog
• Autoimmune and chronic symptoms
Uncover hidden sensitivities. Understand your body. Support long-term wellness.
Starting bid
Value $750 | Donated by: R•Medy Health and Wellness Centre
Invest in your health with this all-in-one preventive wellness package.
This comprehensive assessment includes:
• HRV Autonomic Nervous System & Stress Analysis – Evaluate stress response and cardiovascular health.
• APG Vascular Aging Analysis – Assess arterial stiffness and cardiovascular risk.
• InBody 770 Full Body Composition Analysis – Advanced body composition testing to measure fat, muscle, and overall health metrics.
• LiverScan (FibroScan®) – Non-invasive liver stiffness and fat assessment using ultrasound-based technology.
A complete preventive health check providing valuable insights into cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver health
Starting bid
Value $155.08 | Donated by: Herbaland
Tasty, plant-based gummies—made in Canada🍁. Fun, nutritious treats for the whole family.
📦Total 17 products:
Starting bid
Estimated Market Value $50 | Donated by: Eason Wang
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