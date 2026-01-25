J.N. Burnett Secondary School Parent Advisory Council (PAC)

Hosted by

J.N. Burnett Secondary School Parent Advisory Council (PAC)

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Burnett Silent Auction | Burnett 無聲拍賣 🤫🔨

Pick-up location

5011 Granville Ave, Richmond, BC V7C 1E6, Canada

🪞SkinCeuticals Skincare Bundle item
🪞SkinCeuticals Skincare Bundle item
🪞SkinCeuticals Skincare Bundle
$288

Starting bid

Value $700 | Donated by: Vancouver Laser & Skin Care Centre

An advanced skincare regimen designed to reduce early and advanced signs of environmental and chronological aging.

• HA Intensifier Multi-Glycan 30ml

• C E Ferulic with 15% I-ascorbic acid 30ml

• A.G.E. Interrupter Advance 48ml

🍶Kweichow MouTai 貴州茅台酒 - 500 ml item
🍶Kweichow MouTai 貴州茅台酒 - 500 ml item
🍶Kweichow MouTai 貴州茅台酒 - 500 ml
$228

Starting bid

Value $588 | China’s most prestigious premium baijiu, celebrated for its distinctive aroma and complex, layered character. A highly sought-after spirit traditionally reserved for important celebrations and special gifting.


⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.

💄✨Glow & Go Bundle item
💄✨Glow & Go Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Value $60 | Donated by: Selina Zhou + Anonymous Donor

Glow inside and out! 💄☕

Enjoy a $50 Sephora gift card paired with a $10 Starbucks gift card — the ultimate mini self-care treat.


🕯️Diptyque Limited Edition City Candle - Hong Kong item
🕯️Diptyque Limited Edition City Candle - Hong Kong item
🕯️Diptyque Limited Edition City Candle - Hong Kong item
🕯️Diptyque Limited Edition City Candle - Hong Kong
$58

Starting bid

Extreme Exclusivity! Market Value $150

*New SEALED In Box 190g (6.5oz)

A highly sought-after limited edition from Diptyque’s exclusive City Collection. The Hong Kong candle captures a vibrant blend of incense, vanilla, and subtle spice — available only seasonally and in select boutiques worldwide. A chic luxury home fragrance for collectors and design lovers alike.

🍟McDonald's Collector Nostalgia Bundle item
🍟McDonald's Collector Nostalgia Bundle item
🍟McDonald's Collector Nostalgia Bundle item
🍟McDonald's Collector Nostalgia Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Market Value $105 | Donated by: McDonald's

Relive the classics with this fun, collectible set! Bundles Includes:
🥤3x Brand NEW 2024 Limited Collector's Edition Glasses (Hello Kitty, Grimace, TY Beanie Babies 1997)
💳 $50 McDonald’s Gift Card


Perfect for collectors, retro lovers, or anyone who grew up with these beloved characters.— bid now and take home the nostalgia!

🍷Complete Wine Starter Set (Rack + 3 Bottles) item
🍷Complete Wine Starter Set (Rack + 3 Bottles) item
🍷Complete Wine Starter Set (Rack + 3 Bottles)
$58

Starting bid

Value $137 | Donated by: Maplelane Group Buy + Anonymous Donor

5-tier wine rack plus 3 curated bottles to stock it up:

  • 🍷Louis Jadot Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2022
  • 🍷Château Canada Bordeaux Supérieur 2019
  • 🥂Segura Viudas Cava Brut
  • Bamboo Wine Rack, 20 bottles capacity, 17.1"x28.8"x9.7" (Brand NEW in box)
  • 🎁Perfect for entertaining or gifting

⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.

🥃 The National Choice Girvan 1990 item
🥃 The National Choice Girvan 1990
$100

Starting bid

Value $250 | Donated by: Andy HoMercedes-Benz Richmond

Single Grain Scotch Whisky | 48.5% ABV

Distilled in 1990 at Scotland’s Girvan Distillery and bottled at cask strength, this vintage single grain Scotch offers rich caramel, vanilla, oak spice, and dried fruit notes developed over decades of maturation. A unique and impressive bottle for whisky enthusiasts and collectors alike.


⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.

🍷 Le Petit Lion du Marquis de Las Cases (2020) 750 ml item
🍷 Le Petit Lion du Marquis de Las Cases (2020) 750 ml item
🍷 Le Petit Lion du Marquis de Las Cases (2020) 750 ml item
🍷 Le Petit Lion du Marquis de Las Cases (2020) 750 ml
$65

Starting bid

HIGH-DEMAND Market Value $135 | Donated by: Andy HoMercedes-Benz Richmond

Saint-Julien, Bordeaux | 13.5% ABV

From one of Saint-Julien’s most prestigious estates, this elegant Bordeaux red showcases layers of dark fruit, cassis, cedar, and refined tannins. The 2020 vintage is highly regarded and offers excellent aging potential — or can be enjoyed now with a fine meal.


⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.

🍽️🍷Date Night Steak & Wine item
🍽️🍷Date Night Steak & Wine
$34

Starting bid

Value $75 | Donated by: The Keg Steakhouse + Bar & Andy HoMercedes-Benz Richmond

Treat someone to a classic night out (or a cozy night in)! This bundle includes a $25 gift card to The Keg Steakhouse + Bar paired with a bottle of rich, full-bodied Summerhill Sekhon Family Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 - a wine that beautifully complements steak and makes for a memorable evening.


⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.

🍷Wine Gift Basket – Sanduz Estate Wines (3 Bottles) item
🍷Wine Gift Basket – Sanduz Estate Wines (3 Bottles) item
🍷Wine Gift Basket – Sanduz Estate Wines (3 Bottles) item
🍷Wine Gift Basket – Sanduz Estate Wines (3 Bottles)
$22

Starting bid

Value $55 | Donated by: Sanduz Estate Wines

Enjoy a beautifully presented trio of fruit wine, featuring:

  • Dry Blueberry Fruit Wine (750 mL)
  • Black Currant Fruit Wine (750 mL)
  • Granny Smith Apple Fruit Wine (750 mL)

Crafted in Canada at 11% alc./vol., this elegant basket showcases rich berry flavours and smooth, fruit-forward profiles—perfect for entertaining, gifting, or discovering unique Canadian fruit wines.


⚠️Please note: Bidders must be 19+ to bid on any alcoholic items. ID required at pickup.

🌿Herbaland Family Wellness Essentials Box A item
🌿Herbaland Family Wellness Essentials Box A item
🌿Herbaland Family Wellness Essentials Box A item
🌿Herbaland Family Wellness Essentials Box A
$60

Starting bid

Value $155 | Donated by: Herbaland

Tasty, plant-based gummies—made in Canada🍁. Fun, nutritious treats for the whole family.

  • Acerola Vitamin C (45mg) x2
  • Oh My Berries! x3
  • Oh My Canada! - Maple Syrup Flavour x2
  • Calcium + Vitamin D for Kids (tub) x1
  • Fiber Boost for Kids (tub) x1
  • Shroom Power (100mg) x4
  • Apple Cider Vinegar (4g) x4
💄$50 Sephora Gift Card — Bid to Glow! ✨ item
💄$50 Sephora Gift Card — Bid to Glow! ✨
$23

Starting bid

Value $50 | Indulge in luxury beauty, skincare must-haves, or the latest makeup trends. A perfect gift — or a well-deserved treat for yourself!

🌺The Pink Serenity Set item
🌺The Pink Serenity Set
$28

Starting bid

Value $65 | Indulge in a moment of calm with a L’OCCITANE en Provence (Cherry Blossom Collection) paired with a trio of Sand + Fog scented candles — the perfect blend of glow, fragrance, and relaxation. Set includes:

  • L’OCCITANE Cherry Blossom perfumed soap 50g
  • L’OCCITANE Cherry Blossom lotion 75ml
  • L’OCCITANE Cherry Blossom hand cream 10ml
  • Sand + Fog Scented Candles Trio (3 x 3oz) - French lavender, goji berry and ocean & sea salt
🏡Cozy Comfort Bundle item
🏡Cozy Comfort Bundle item
🏡Cozy Comfort Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Market Value $48 | Stay warm and unwind at home with plush memory foam slippers and an ultrasonic aroma diffuser — comfort and calm in one cozy set. Bundle Includes:

  • Jessica Simpson memory foam slippers (Size L/8-9)
  • Pokitter Mt. Fuji ultrasonic aroma diffuser with nightlight feature and mist function. It operates at a minimum of 25 dB and creates a quiet space for a smooth sleep. Brand NEW sealed in box.
🏌🏼‍♀️Mizuno Tava Titanium Ladies Graphite RH Golf Clubs item
🏌🏼‍♀️Mizuno Tava Titanium Ladies Graphite RH Golf Clubs item
🏌🏼‍♀️Mizuno Tava Titanium Ladies Graphite RH Golf Clubs item
🏌🏼‍♀️Mizuno Tava Titanium Ladies Graphite RH Golf Clubs
$95

Starting bid

Estimated Market Value $180

*Driver (brand NEW)
*Fairway wood #3 (brand NEW)
*Fairway wood #5 (brand NEW)
*6 Iron, 8 Iron, 9 Iron & SW (like NEW)

🏌️Callaway Diablo Golf Gift Set - Brand NEW in Box item
🏌️Callaway Diablo Golf Gift Set - Brand NEW in Box item
🏌️Callaway Diablo Golf Gift Set - Brand NEW in Box
$20

Starting bid

Market Value $50 | Donated by: Tuan To

Brand NEW Golf Starter Set Includes:

  • One pint glass
  • One golf towel
  • 25 white tees
  • 2 Diablo golf balls
🏌️Nike RZN Tour Platinum Golf Balls x12 (Brand NEW in Box) item
🏌️Nike RZN Tour Platinum Golf Balls x12 (Brand NEW in Box) item
🏌️Nike RZN Tour Platinum Golf Balls x12 (Brand NEW in Box)
$35

Starting bid

Market Value $85 | Donated by: Tuan To

Rare Find! Discontinued in 2016 and highly sought after by collectors, the RZN Tour Platinum is a premium 4-piece urethane ball designed for tour-level spin and control.

  • Elite Technology: Features the interlocking RZN core for maximum energy transfer and "Speedlock" technology for faster ball speeds.
  • Collector Status: Brand new in original packaging. As Nike no longer manufactures golf balls, "New in Box" dozens are increasingly rare.
  • Performance: Engineered for mid-to-high spin, offering a soft feel and incredible greenside precision used by the world's top pros.
🧥UBC Basic Twill 2.0 Hoodie, Black item
🧥UBC Basic Twill 2.0 Hoodie, Black item
🧥UBC Basic Twill 2.0 Hoodie, Black item
🧥UBC Basic Twill 2.0 Hoodie, Black
$30

Starting bid

Value $70 | Donated by: UBC Sauder School of Business

The newly updated deluxe version of a UBC classic, with a prominent eye-catching embroidered logo. This hoodie is a campus staple!

  • Size L. Chest 42 - 44 in / Waist 36 - 38 in / Neck 16 - 16.5 in
  • Premium cotton-poly blend (80% ring spun cotton, 20% three-end polyester fleece)
  • Cotton rich 8.5oz fleece
  • This premium cotton blend provides warmth without the weight
  • Made with ring spun yarn, for exceptional softness and strength
  • UBC twill applique logo with UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA embroidery
  • Athletic unisex sizing
  • Anti-pill fabric ensures an always smooth surface
  • Drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket
  • Heritage "Eagle R" Russell logo embroidered patch at bottom
  • Double-needle topstitching at neck, armhole, and waistband for added durability
🍵Premium Chinese Tea Gift Set 一级老枞水仙·武夷岩茶礼盒 item
🍵Premium Chinese Tea Gift Set 一级老枞水仙·武夷岩茶礼盒
$40

Starting bid

Value $100 | Experience the rich, smooth aroma of Grade 1 Old Bush Shui Xian from the renowned Wuyishan region of Fujian, China. Beautifully packaged in an elegant gift box (10g × 20 packs), this premium rock tea makes a refined gift or luxurious addition to any tea collection.


精选福建武夷山一级老枞水仙，香气浓郁、口感醇厚。礼盒装 (10克 × 20包），高雅大方，是送礼或自享的上乘之选。

💚Natural Burmese Jadeite Bangle (Deep Green) item
💚Natural Burmese Jadeite Bangle (Deep Green) item
💚Natural Burmese Jadeite Bangle (Deep Green)
$150

Starting bid

Estimated Market Value $200 | 58mm. Natural Burmese jadeite bangle featuring rich green marbling with elegant variations. Smoothly polished with a classic rounded profile. A timeless and elegant piece suitable for everyday wear or special occasions.
No certification provided.

💚Natural Burmese Jadeite Bangle (Light Green / Mottled) item
💚Natural Burmese Jadeite Bangle (Light Green / Mottled) item
💚Natural Burmese Jadeite Bangle (Light Green / Mottled)
$100

Starting bid

Estimated Market Value $150 | 58mm. Natural Burmese jadeite bangle with soft green tones and unique marbling. Classic rounded design with a smooth finish.
No certification provided.

📿HANDMADE Necklace item
📿HANDMADE Necklace
$60

Starting bid

Value $100 | Handmade necklace featuring a white pendant and a mix of white and purple beads on a adjustable braidede cord.

🧿Jade Chinese Knot Tassel "Blessing" Charm item
🧿Jade Chinese Knot Tassel "Blessing" Charm
$22

Starting bid

Value $50 | It features a white jade pendant with a "Fu" (福🧧) symbol (which often means fortune, happiness or blessing) and a traditional red Chinese knot and tassel.

🌸Home Décor Bundle item
🌸Home Décor Bundle item
🌸Home Décor Bundle
$38

Starting bid

Value $95 | A refined décor duo featuring a porcelain figurine and an elegant artificial orchid — classic décor that complements any space.

  • A beautiful porcelain figurine (31cm) depicting a dancing woman, listening to the sound of the sea inside the sea shell (聽海). Original package with box.
  • Lifelike artificial orchid arrangement (Height 65cm)
  • A thoughtful gift or beautiful accent for any home.
☕Syphon Kettle - Brand NEW in Box item
☕Syphon Kettle - Brand NEW in Box
$28

Starting bid

Value $65 | Unibuy Simple Syphon Coffee Maker, with a capacity of 3 to 5 cups.

🍲Barocook Flameless Cookware - Brand NEW in Box item
🍲Barocook Flameless Cookware - Brand NEW in Box item
🍲Barocook Flameless Cookware - Brand NEW in Box
$32

Starting bid

Value $75 | Great for outdoor living: camping, hiking or indoor fresh-made office lunches!

  • Includes one BAROCOOK rectangular container + one 50g heating pack + instructions sheet + zipper bag/colorbox packing
  • Flameless & Portable – Heat food without fire, gas or electricity
  • 1200 ml (40 oz) Capacity - Perfect size for individual meals
🍴Party Power-Pack (720-Piece Bulk Cutlery) item
🍴Party Power-Pack (720-Piece Bulk Cutlery)
$20

Starting bid

Value $42 | Hosting a huge family reunion, or a summer BBQ? This is the ultimate "set it and forget it" kit for your hosting needs. These are Kirkland Signature Heavy-Weight clear utensils—tough enough for steak and durable enough for a crowd.

Includes:

  • Two (2) Full Boxes (360 pieces per box)
  • Total: 720 Pieces (Assorted Forks, Knives, and Spoons)

TWO WAYS TO WIN:

TAKE IT HOME: Perfect for the hosting huge parties. Cross "buying cutlery" off your party to-do list forever.

LEAVE IT HERE: Don’t need 720 cutlery at home? Win the bid and donate it directly to the Athletics Department for the year-end Athletics Banquet! We’ll handle the delivery.

🍣🎀Hello Kitty Sushi Night Bundle item
🍣🎀Hello Kitty Sushi Night Bundle item
🍣🎀Hello Kitty Sushi Night Bundle item
🍣🎀Hello Kitty Sushi Night Bundle
$28

Starting bid

Value $60 | Donated By: Takeya Sushi + Anonymous Donor

Enjoy a fun and charming sushi night at home with this adorable Hello Kitty dining set — paired with a delicious local favourite!

Bundle Includes:

  • $20 Gift Card to Takeya Sushi
  • Authentic Hello Kitty Lacquer Bowls
  • Matching Hello Kitty Chopsticks

Perfect for family dinners, a mother-daughter night, or a cute gift for any Hello Kitty fan. Pair it with your favourite sushi takeout and enjoy a delightful dining experience in style!

🐬Swarovski Crystal Blue Dolphin item
🐬Swarovski Crystal Blue Dolphin item
🐬Swarovski Crystal Blue Dolphin
$25

Starting bid

Market Value $60 | Delicate 3.2 cm Swarovski blue crystal dolphin (retired), beautifully crafted and highly collectible. Includes original packaging. A sparkling gift or keepsake.


Details:

  • Genuine Swarovski crystal
  • Item #680506
  • Size: 3.2 cm
  • Includes original box
  • MINT condition
🥤McDonald's Collector's Glassware (Brand NEW) item
🥤McDonald's Collector's Glassware (Brand NEW) item
🥤McDonald's Collector's Glassware (Brand NEW) item
🥤McDonald's Collector's Glassware (Brand NEW)
$22

Starting bid

Market Value $55 | Donated by: McDonald's
2024 Exclusive Set of 3 Collector's Edition Glasses celebrate iconic pop culture moments.

  • Hello Kitty
  • Grimace Mug
  • Ty Beanie Babies

Perfect for collectors and McDonald’s fans!

🪆Sukuna Figure - Brand NEW in box item
🪆Sukuna Figure - Brand NEW in box
$30

Starting bid

Market Value $85 | This is a Good Smile Company POP Up PARADE Sukuna figure from the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. It is standing around 17 to 18cm.

🪆Funko Pop! Susamaru #1409 item
🪆Funko Pop! Susamaru #1409 item
🪆Funko Pop! Susamaru #1409
$10

Starting bid

Market Value $20 | Brand NEW in box. Funko Pop Animation: Demon Slayer Susamaru #1409 vinyl figure.

🏎️Mercedes—AMG Lifestyle Duo item
🏎️Mercedes—AMG Lifestyle Duo item
🏎️Mercedes—AMG Lifestyle Duo
$70

Starting bid

Market Value $175 | Donated by: Andy HoMercedes-Benz Richmond

Luxury meets performance — a Mercedes-AMG cap + 1L Emsa Senator thermos, designed for those who appreciate precision and style.

  • Emsa "Senator" 1.0L Luxury Thermos: A premium, brushed stainless steel vacuum flask commissioned for the Mercedes-Benz Classic Collection. Features a genuine dark brown leather sheath with an embossed Mercedes-Benz star. Keeps drinks hot for 12 hours or cold for 24.
  • Official Mercedes-AMG Ballcap: A high-performance, adjustable cap featuring the iconic AMG logo in bold 3D embroidery.
  • Condition: Brand New / Official Boutique Merchandise
🌿Chronic Environmental & Food Allergen Test 慢性环境与食物过敏原检测 item
🌿Chronic Environmental & Food Allergen Test 慢性环境与食物过敏原检测 item
🌿Chronic Environmental & Food Allergen Test 慢性环境与食物过敏原检测 item
🌿Chronic Environmental & Food Allergen Test 慢性环境与食物过敏原检测
$450

Starting bid

Value $1115 | Donated by: R•Medy Health and Wellness Centre

Not every reaction is obvious. This advanced assessment detects both immediate and delayed inflammatory responses to foods and environmental triggers that may be affecting your health.


This test may help identify contributors to:
• Skin concerns (acne, eczema, rashes)

• Digestive issues & bloating

• Fatigue & brain fog

• Autoimmune and chronic symptoms


Uncover hidden sensitivities. Understand your body. Support long-term wellness.

🩺Comprehensive Health Assessment Package 基础身心健康评估 item
🩺Comprehensive Health Assessment Package 基础身心健康评估 item
🩺Comprehensive Health Assessment Package 基础身心健康评估
$115

Starting bid

Value $750 | Donated by: R•Medy Health and Wellness Centre

Invest in your health with this all-in-one preventive wellness package.


This comprehensive assessment includes:

HRV Autonomic Nervous System & Stress Analysis – Evaluate stress response and cardiovascular health.
APG Vascular Aging Analysis – Assess arterial stiffness and cardiovascular risk.
InBody 770 Full Body Composition Analysis – Advanced body composition testing to measure fat, muscle, and overall health metrics.
LiverScan (FibroScan®) – Non-invasive liver stiffness and fat assessment using ultrasound-based technology.


A complete preventive health check providing valuable insights into cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver health

💚Herbland Immune Boost Wellness Bundle Box B item
💚Herbland Immune Boost Wellness Bundle Box B item
💚Herbland Immune Boost Wellness Bundle Box B item
💚Herbland Immune Boost Wellness Bundle Box B
$60

Starting bid

Value $155.08 | Donated by: Herbaland

Tasty, plant-based gummies—made in Canada🍁. Fun, nutritious treats for the whole family.


📦Total 17 products:

  • Acerola Vitamin C (45mg) x2
  • Oh My Berries! x3
  • Oh My Canada! - Maple Syrup Flavour x2
  • Calcium + Vitamin D for Kids (tub) x1
  • Fiber Boost for Kids (tub) x1
  • Shroom Power (100mg) x4
  • Apple Cider Vinegar (4g) x4
⌚Homailida Smart Watch - Brand NEW in Box item
⌚Homailida Smart Watch - Brand NEW in Box item
⌚Homailida Smart Watch - Brand NEW in Box
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Market Value $50 | Donated by: Eason Wang

  • Smart Watch for Women
  • Make/Answer Calls
  • 1.2" Display
  • IP67 Water Resistant

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