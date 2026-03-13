2026 Camp Registration

This Fee is for any guests onsite who are not enrolled in classes. All persons must register and pay to be onsite during the Music Camp, including Guests of the registrant(s). Exceptions are one parent or guardian accompanying youth registrants under 18. Guests under 12 are free and must be registered below. The Guest Fee provides entrance to the site only and does not include music classes or meals. Meal plans can be purchased for guests(see below). Limit 2 guests per registrant.