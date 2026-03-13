2026 Camp Registration

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Adult Tuition (age 18 and over).
Youth Tuition (age 17 and under).
PLEASE NOTE: YOUTH MUST BE ACCOMPANIED ONSITE BY A PARENT OR GUARDIAN. SITE RULES ALLOW ONE PARENT/GUARDIAN PER FAMILY TO ATTEND FREE OF CHARGE. ADDITIONAL PARENTS MUST PAY THE SITE FEE.
This Fee is for any guests onsite who are not enrolled in classes. All persons must register and pay to be onsite during the Music Camp, including Guests of the registrant(s). Exceptions are one parent or guardian accompanying youth registrants under 18. Guests under 12 are free and must be registered below. The Guest Fee provides entrance to the site only and does not include music classes or meals. Meal plans can be purchased for guests(see below). Limit 2 guests per registrant.
Guests under 12 years of age are free but must be registered. Limit 2 child guest passes per registrant. Guests have access to site only. Classes and meals are NOT included. Limit 2 guests per registrant.
Includes Welcome BBQ and all meals & snacks from Tuesday Breakfast through Friday Brunch
Includes lunches and a daily snack from Tuesday to Thursday and Friday Brunch
Includes Welcome BBQ AND all meals & snacks from Tuesday Breakfast through Friday Brunch.
Includes lunches and a daily snack from Tuesday to Thursday and Friday Brunch
Monday night Welcome BBQ Ticket!
(included in all Full Meal packages)
Anyone who has not purchased Full Meals must purchase this ticket to attend the BBQ!
$
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