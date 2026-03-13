Northern Lights Bluegrass & Old Tyme Music Society, Inc.

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Northern Lights Bluegrass & Old Tyme Music Society, Inc.

About this event

2026 Camp Registration

Big River No. 555

SK S0J 0E0, Canada

Adult Tuition **EARLY BIRD PRICE**
$495
Available until Jun 30

Adult Tuition (age 18 and over).

Youth Tuition **EARLY BIRD PRICE**
$400
Available until Jun 30

Youth Tuition (age 17 and under).
PLEASE NOTE: YOUTH MUST BE ACCOMPANIED ONSITE BY A PARENT OR GUARDIAN. SITE RULES ALLOW ONE PARENT/GUARDIAN PER FAMILY TO ATTEND FREE OF CHARGE. ADDITIONAL PARENTS MUST PAY THE SITE FEE. 

Additional Guest Site Fee **EARLY BIRD PRICE**
$200
Available until Jun 30

This Fee is for any guests onsite who are not enrolled in classes. All persons must register and pay to be onsite during the Music Camp, including Guests of the registrant(s). Exceptions are one parent or guardian accompanying youth registrants under 18. Guests under 12 are free and must be registered below. The Guest Fee provides entrance to the site only and does not include music classes or meals. Meal plans can be purchased for guests(see below). Limit 2 guests per registrant.

Additional Guests 12 years and under
Free

Guests under 12 years of age are free but must be registered. Limit 2 child guest passes per registrant. Guests have access to site only. Classes and meals are NOT included. Limit 2 guests per registrant.

Full Meal Package (9 and older)
$280

Includes Welcome BBQ and all meals & snacks from Tuesday Breakfast through Friday Brunch

Lunches/Snacks (9 and older)
$145

Includes lunches and a daily snack from Tuesday to Thursday and Friday Brunch

Full Meal Package (8 and under)
$190

Includes Welcome BBQ AND all meals & snacks from Tuesday Breakfast through Friday Brunch.

Lunches/Snacks (8 and under)
$100

Includes lunches and a daily snack from Tuesday to Thursday and Friday Brunch

Welcome BBQ
$25

Monday night Welcome BBQ Ticket!

(included in all Full Meal packages)


Anyone who has not purchased Full Meals must purchase this ticket to attend the BBQ!

Add a donation for Northern Lights Bluegrass & Old Tyme Music Society, Inc.

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