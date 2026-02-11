Hosted by

Calgary Black Chambers

About this event

Sales closed

2026 CBC SCHOLARSHIP SILENT AUCTION FUNDRAISER

Mint & Matter Cleaning Services item
Mint & Matter Cleaning Services
$300

Starting bid

Cleaning services

Approx. $1000 in value

www.mintandmatter.com


Instagram: @mintandmatter.ca

Mai Body Clinic
$150

Starting bid

Gift certificates that can be used for any services 

Approx. $500 in value

https://maibodyclinic.com/

The A&C Collective | Voucher #1 item
The A&C Collective | Voucher #1
$72

Starting bid

Complimentary 2-hour Strategic Coaching Session


Voucher valued at $240


www.accollectivehub.com

Instagram: @theandccollective.inc

The A&C Collective | Voucher #2 item
The A&C Collective | Voucher #2
$45

Starting bid

2 Complimentary 30-minute Consultation Sessions for Startups


Voucher valued at $150


www.accollectivehub.com

Instagram: @theandccollective.inc

The A&C Collective | Voucher #3 item
The A&C Collective | Voucher #3
$35

Starting bid

Complimentary 1-hour Business Coaching Session for Startups


Voucher valued at $120


www.accollectivehub.com

Instagram: @theandccollective.inc

Werklund Centre item
Werklund Centre
$58

Starting bid

Two tickets to our National Geographic Live Presentation on Monday, March 9 - Jess Cramp: The Untold Story of Sharks.

Approx. $193.80 in value

https://werklundcentre.ca/

Instagram: @werklundcentre


Decidedly Jazz Danceworks item
Decidedly Jazz Danceworks
$110

Starting bid

10 class card as well as the two tickets to Matters of Rhythm & Harmony

Approx. $366 in value

https://www.decidedlyjazz.com/

Instagram: @decidedlyjazz


Julzz Creations item
Julzz Creations
$39

Starting bid

Shampoo, Conditioner, Serum & Edge Control


Approx. $130 in value


https://www.julzzcreations.ca/

IG handle: @Julzzcreations


Dr. Mercy Akinsipe | Coaching Session
$120

Starting bid

Medical Career & Lifestyle Performance Coaching Session

(A personalized, physician-led mentorship and wellness coaching experience.)


What’s Included

• One 60-minute private Zoom coaching session

• Medical career mentorship, including:

– Pathways to becoming a physician

– Study strategies and academic preparation

– What medical training and practice truly entails

– Insights from my personal journey in medicine


• Lifestyle and fitness coaching tailored to the individual, including:

– Building sustainable fitness habits alongside a demanding career

– Sleep, recovery, and stress management strategies

– Creating long-term habits that support performance and longevity


The session is conversational and fully tailored, allowing time to focus on career guidance, lifestyle optimization, or a combination of both based on the recipient’s interests.


Approx. $400 in value

Calgary Philharmonic item
Calgary Philharmonic
$157

Starting bid

This concert features both the Calgary Philharmonic and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra on stage together for this epic one-night only event.


4 tickets to Alberta in Harmony: The Planets on 2 May 2026.  


Approx. $526 in value


https://calgaryphil.com

Instagram: @calgaryphil


Aceit Digital Inc. | Voucher item
Aceit Digital Inc. | Voucher
$155

Starting bid

Full Stack Automation for Solo, Entrepreneurs - ready to leap. Here's what you'll get

  • 15 min intake call
  • walkthrough video
  • 1 automation setup
  • Done in 7 days
  • 2-day post delivery support


Approx. $525 in value


https://www.aceitdigital.ca/


Instagram: @aceit.digital


AStar Learning | Voucher
$165

Starting bid

10 one-hour, one-on-one tutoring sessions


Approx. $550 in value

www.astarlearning.ca

Instagram: @astar_learning


Studio Belle | Voucher item
Studio Belle | Voucher
$375

Starting bid

$1500 Gift Card

This will cover a signature experience at Studio Belle including pre-session styling consultation, professional hair and makeup and access to our studio wardrobe (all valued at 500) and any artwork of their choice valued at 1000.


https://studiobelle.ca/

Instagram: @studiobelle.ca

Calgary Stampeders | Signed Jersey #1 item
Calgary Stampeders | Signed Jersey #1
$75

Starting bid

CFL Calgary Stampeders jersey signed by Vernon Adams Jr. (#3)


Approx. value $250


https://www.stampeders.com/

Instagram: @calstampeders



Calgary Stampeders | Signed Jersey #2 item
Calgary Stampeders | Signed Jersey #2
$75

Starting bid

CFL Calgary Stampeders jersey signed by Folarin Orimolade (#7)


Approx. value $250


https://www.stampeders.com/

Instagram: @calstampeders

Heritage Park | Tea on the Verandah for 2
$36

Starting bid

Come enjoy a soothing cup of tea and savour delicious finger sandwiches along with gourmet pastries fresh from the Alberta Bakery. Once you are done, enjoy the sights, sounds and experiences of living history in the Historical Village. Tea is served on Sundays during July and August and on most Holiday Mondays.


Approx. value $120

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!