2026 CBC SCHOLARSHIP SILENT AUCTION FUNDRAISER

Complimentary 2-hour Strategic Coaching Session
Voucher valued at $240
Instagram: @theandccollective.inc
2 Complimentary 30-minute Consultation Sessions for Startups
Voucher valued at $150
Instagram: @theandccollective.inc
Complimentary 1-hour Business Coaching Session for Startups
Voucher valued at $120
Instagram: @theandccollective.inc
Two tickets to our National Geographic Live Presentation on Monday, March 9 - Jess Cramp: The Untold Story of Sharks.
Approx. $193.80 in value
Instagram: @werklundcentre
10 class card as well as the two tickets to Matters of Rhythm & Harmony
Approx. $366 in value
https://www.decidedlyjazz.com/
Instagram: @decidedlyjazz
Shampoo, Conditioner, Serum & Edge Control
Approx. $130 in value
https://www.julzzcreations.ca/
IG handle: @Julzzcreations
Medical Career & Lifestyle Performance Coaching Session
(A personalized, physician-led mentorship and wellness coaching experience.)
What’s Included
• One 60-minute private Zoom coaching session
• Medical career mentorship, including:
– Pathways to becoming a physician
– Study strategies and academic preparation
– What medical training and practice truly entails
– Insights from my personal journey in medicine
• Lifestyle and fitness coaching tailored to the individual, including:
– Building sustainable fitness habits alongside a demanding career
– Sleep, recovery, and stress management strategies
– Creating long-term habits that support performance and longevity
The session is conversational and fully tailored, allowing time to focus on career guidance, lifestyle optimization, or a combination of both based on the recipient’s interests.
Approx. $400 in value
This concert features both the Calgary Philharmonic and Edmonton Symphony Orchestra on stage together for this epic one-night only event.
4 tickets to Alberta in Harmony: The Planets on 2 May 2026.
Approx. $526 in value
Instagram: @calgaryphil
Full Stack Automation for Solo, Entrepreneurs - ready to leap. Here's what you'll get
Approx. $525 in value
Instagram: @aceit.digital
10 one-hour, one-on-one tutoring sessions
Approx. $550 in value
Instagram: @astar_learning
$1500 Gift Card
This will cover a signature experience at Studio Belle including pre-session styling consultation, professional hair and makeup and access to our studio wardrobe (all valued at 500) and any artwork of their choice valued at 1000.
Instagram: @studiobelle.ca
CFL Calgary Stampeders jersey signed by Vernon Adams Jr. (#3)
Approx. value $250
Instagram: @calstampeders
CFL Calgary Stampeders jersey signed by Folarin Orimolade (#7)
Approx. value $250
Instagram: @calstampeders
Come enjoy a soothing cup of tea and savour delicious finger sandwiches along with gourmet pastries fresh from the Alberta Bakery. Once you are done, enjoy the sights, sounds and experiences of living history in the Historical Village. Tea is served on Sundays during July and August and on most Holiday Mondays.
Approx. value $120
