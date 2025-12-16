Chamber of Commerce Niagara Falls, Canada

Hosted by

Chamber of Commerce Niagara Falls, Canada

About this event

2026 Chamber Classic Golf Tournament

105 S Pelham Rd

Welland, ON L0S 1M0, Canada

Individual Golfer ($200+HST)
$226

NOTE: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. Please consider supporting them at the end of your transaction, so they can continue to provide free software to us and thousands of other charities. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Foursome ($190/golfer +HST) Must book foursome ($858.80)
$214.70

NOTE: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. Please consider supporting them at the end of your transaction, so they can continue to provide free software to us and thousands of other charities. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Tee Sign ($135+HST)
$152.55

NOTE: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. Please consider supporting them at the end of your transaction, so they can continue to provide free software to us and thousands of other charities. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Passport ($25+HST)
$28.25

Will be available online until September 15th the the will be available at the course on September 16th



NOTE: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. Please consider supporting them at the end of your transaction, so they can continue to provide free software to us and thousands of other charities. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Breakfast only ($25+HST)
$28.25

NOTE: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. Please consider supporting them at the end of your transaction, so they can continue to provide free software to us and thousands of other charities. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Lunch only ($40+HST)
$45.20

NOTE: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. Please consider supporting them at the end of your transaction, so they can continue to provide free software to us and thousands of other charities. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Sponsor
Free

NOTE: We use Zeffy, a free platform for nonprofits that ensures 100% of raised funds go towards our mission. Zeffy is funded solely by contributions from donors like you. Please consider supporting them at the end of your transaction, so they can continue to provide free software to us and thousands of other charities. You can select a different contribution amount by clicking "Other" in the dropdown. Thank you for supporting free fundraising for all nonprofits!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!