2026 Charity Golf Tournament - Supporting Holistic Education

• Naming rights to the event

• Premium visibility & recognition across marketing and signage

• Speaking opportunity at BBQ

• Present awards at event conclusion

• Mulberry Waldorf School will host a hyperlink to your company website for six months

• Opportunity for tent, table and representative

• Includes 2 foursomes ($1,200 value)

• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media

• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament

• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag

• Recognition in our community newsletter