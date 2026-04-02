2026 Charity Golf Tournament - Supporting Holistic Education

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About this event
• Naming rights to the event
• Premium visibility & recognition across marketing and signage
• Speaking opportunity at BBQ
• Present awards at event conclusion
• Mulberry Waldorf School will host a hyperlink to your company website for six months
• Opportunity for tent, table and representative
• Includes 2 foursomes ($1,200 value)
• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter
• Visibility & recognition across materials and signage
• Opportunity for tent, table, and representative
• Includes 1 foursome ($600 value)
• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter
• Designation & signage opportunity for one of:
» Cart sponsor
» Putting green sponsor
» Warm-up area sponsor
• Opportunity for tent, table, and representative
• Includes one twosome ($300 value)
• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter
• Designation & signage opportunity at BBQ reception
• Opportunity for tent, table, and representative
• High visibility during social portion
• Includes twosome ($300 value)
• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter
• Designation & signage opportunity as of Longest Drive Sponsor
• Opportunity for tent, table, and representative
• Direct engagement with golfers
• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter
• Designation & signage opportunity as Closest to the Pin sponsor
• Opportunity for tent, table, and representative
• Direct engagement with golfers
• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter
• Branded hole signage
• Direct engagement with golfers
• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter
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