Mulberry Waldorf School

Hosted by

Mulberry Waldorf School

About this event

2026 Charity Golf Tournament - Supporting Holistic Education

4524 Latimer Rd

Inverary, ON K0H 0A9, Canada

Tournament Title Sponsor
$6,000

• Naming rights to the event
• Premium visibility & recognition across marketing and signage
• Speaking opportunity at BBQ
• Present awards at event conclusion
• Mulberry Waldorf School will host a hyperlink to your company website for six months
• Opportunity for tent, table and representative
• Includes 2 foursomes ($1,200 value)

• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media 
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter

Platinum Sponsor
$3,500

• Visibility & recognition across materials and signage

• Opportunity for tent, table, and representative

• Includes 1 foursome ($600 value)

• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media 
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

• Designation & signage opportunity for one of:
         » Cart sponsor
         » Putting green sponsor
         » Warm-up area sponsor
• Opportunity for tent, table, and representative
• Includes one twosome ($300 value)

• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media 
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter

BBQ Social Sponsor
$2,000

• Designation & signage opportunity at BBQ reception
• Opportunity for tent, table, and representative
• High visibility during social portion
• Includes twosome ($300 value)

• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media 
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter

Longest Drive  Contest Sponsor / Prize provided by sponsor
$500

• Designation & signage opportunity as of Longest Drive Sponsor
• Opportunity for tent, table, and representative
• Direct engagement with golfers

• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media 
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter

Closest to the Pin / Prize provided by sponsor
$500

• Designation & signage opportunity as Closest to the Pin sponsor
• Opportunity for tent, table, and representative
• Direct engagement with golfers

• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media 
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter

Hole Sponsor
$500

• Branded hole signage
• Direct engagement with golfers

• Logo featured on our event webpage and social media 
• Recognition on the appreciation board at the tournament
• Opportunity to include promotional material in swag bag
• Recognition in our community newsletter

Add a donation for Mulberry Waldorf School

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