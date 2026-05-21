A festive Christmas advertisement for "Merry & Bright Christmas Choirs 2026" features a glowing lantern and bow in the foreground against a background of twinkling lights, musical notes, and snowflakes.
Oh So Goode Music Inc.

Hosted by

Oh So Goode Music Inc.

About this event

2026 Choir Registration for Merry & Bright

5540 Osgoode Main St

Ottawa, ON K0A 2W0, Canada

Adult Choir-ages 13+
$169.50

The adult choir is for people ages 13+. It is a real mix of folks! No experience or audition required. You will receive practice tracks and the sheet music for home. Our aim is to grow and have a whole bunch of fun!

Broadway Choir-ages 13+
$169.50

The Broadway Choir is open to everyone 13+. It is a more focused group that is interested in more complex harmonies and blend. We sing songs from musicals and movies.

Youth Choir-ages 8-12
$141.25

Membership fee includes a t-shirt for the concert. This group is our founding choir and is more than just singing. Choir members receive some basic music theory concepts and will participate in a super fun movement routine during the concert.

Children’s Choir-ages 4-7
$141.25

Membership fee includes a t-shirt for the concert. Our new choir this year! Does your child love to sing? This will be the perfect choir for kiddos who love singing Christmas songs!

Welcome swag bag
$20

Add on a welcome swag bag, which includes a music note drawstring bag and music themed items inside! Limited number available to purchase.

Payment plan or Financial Assistance
Free

We have a 3 month Payment plan for choir registration. We also have sponsorship for financial assistance if needed.

Add a donation for Oh So Goode Music Inc.

$

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