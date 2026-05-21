2026 Choir Registration for Merry & Bright

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About this event
The adult choir is for people ages 13+. It is a real mix of folks! No experience or audition required. You will receive practice tracks and the sheet music for home. Our aim is to grow and have a whole bunch of fun!
The Broadway Choir is open to everyone 13+. It is a more focused group that is interested in more complex harmonies and blend. We sing songs from musicals and movies.
Membership fee includes a t-shirt for the concert. This group is our founding choir and is more than just singing. Choir members receive some basic music theory concepts and will participate in a super fun movement routine during the concert.
Membership fee includes a t-shirt for the concert. Our new choir this year! Does your child love to sing? This will be the perfect choir for kiddos who love singing Christmas songs!
Add on a welcome swag bag, which includes a music note drawstring bag and music themed items inside! Limited number available to purchase.
We have a 3 month Payment plan for choir registration. We also have sponsorship for financial assistance if needed.
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