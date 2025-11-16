CISV Calgary

Hosted by

CISV Calgary

About this event

2026 CISV Calgary Application Fee

NATIONAL CAMP: Non-Refundable Application Fee
$50

This ticket type is for the National Camp in Waterloo, ON, from 13 July 2026 - 25 July 2026.

VILLAGE (V-2026-018): Non-Refundable Application Fee
$50

This ticket type is for the Village in Seoul, Korea, from 11 July 2026 - 7 August 2026.

YOUTH MEETING (Y-2026-036): Non-Refundable Application Fee
$50

This ticket type is for the Youth Meeting in Bologna, Italy, from 18 July 2026 - 1 August 2026.

YOUTH MEETING (Y-2026-020): Non-Refundable Application Fee
$50

This ticket type is for the Youth Meeting in Victoria, BC, from 11 July 2026 - 25 July 2026.

STEP UP 14 (C-2026-007): Non-Refundable Application Fee
$50

This ticket type is for the Step Up 14 in Mainz-Wiesbaden, Germany, from 3 July 2026 - 25 July 2026.

STEP UP 15 (C-2026-034): Non-Refundable Application Fee
$50

This ticket type is for the Step Up 15 in Miami, Florida, from 25 June 2026 - 17 July 2026.

JUNIOR COUNSELLOR (V-2026-017): Non-Refundable App. Fee
$50

This ticket type is for the male JC position in Tokai, Japan, from 26 July 2026 - 22 August 2026.

SEMINAR CAMP: Non-Refundable Application Fee
$50

This ticket type is for 2026 Seminar Camp participants.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!