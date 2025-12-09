CISV Waterloo Region

CISV Waterloo Region

2026 CISV Waterloo Program Acceptances and Deposit

Village - Ottawa, Canada
Village - Ottawa, Canada
$500

July 24th - August 20th 2026


Total program fee is $1750, the balance will be due in March.
Please note this does not include flight or additional miscellaneous expenses.

Village - Hordaland, Norway
Village - Hordaland, Norway
$500

July 4th - 31st 2026


Total program fee is $1750, the balance will be due in March.
Please note this does not include flight or additional miscellaneous expenses.

Youth Meeting - SUMMER - Campinas, Brazil
Youth Meeting - SUMMER - Campinas, Brazil
$500

July 3rd - 17th 2026


Total program fee is $1250, the balance will be due in March.
Please note this does not include flight or additional miscellaneous expenses.

Youth Meeting - WINTER - Hordaland, Norway
Youth Meeting - WINTER - Hordaland, Norway
$500

Dec 26th 2026 - Jan 9th 2027


Total program fee is $1250 balance will be due in March.
Please note this does not include flight or additional miscellaneous expenses.

Step-Up 15 - Lisbon, Portugal
Step-Up 15 - Lisbon, Portugal
$500

Aug 1st - 23rd 2026


Total program fees $100, remainder will be due in March. Please note this does not include flight or additional miscellaneous expenses.

Step-Up 14 - (location unknown)
Step-Up 14 - (location unknown)
$500

Hopeful for an invitation in 2026.

