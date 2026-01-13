Cold Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Cold Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce

About this event

2026 Cold Lake Job Fair

7825 51 St

Cold Lake, AB T9M 0B6, Canada

Booth
$105

Trade & Employment Job Fair:

Businesses (or business support service providers) are

encouraged to register for a booth in the day-long Chamber Connect Job Fair.

This is a great opportunity to showcase an organization’s services and employment

opportunities to a high quality crowd of business

professionals. 10:00 am-6:00 pm


A  Cold Lake Regional Chambers of Commerce event with the support of the ACC, and the Government of Alberta.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!