2026 Cold Lake Job Fair

Trade & Employment Job Fair:
Businesses (or business support service providers) are
encouraged to register for a booth in the day-long Chamber Connect Job Fair.
This is a great opportunity to showcase an organization’s services and employment
opportunities to a high quality crowd of business
professionals. 10:00 am-6:00 pm
A Cold Lake Regional Chambers of Commerce event with the support of the ACC, and the Government of Alberta.
