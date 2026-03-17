2026 Community Change Summit

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About this event
Discounted registration for a limited time!
For registrants participating in a group of 2 from their organization. Discounted for a limited time!
For registrants participating in a group of 5 or more from their organization. Discounted for a limited time!
For individuals attending from a funder organization.
A very limited number of scholarship tickets are available to support those who would not otherwise be able to attend. We ask that you select this option only if cost is a barrier, so we can ensure access for those who need it most.
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