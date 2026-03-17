Tamarack Institute For Community Engagement

Hosted by

Tamarack Institute For Community Engagement

About this event

2026 Community Change Summit

Early Bird
$550
Available until Apr 30

Discounted registration for a limited time!

Early bird group of 2
$1,050
Available until Apr 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

For registrants participating in a group of 2 from their organization. Discounted for a limited time!

Early bird group of 5+
$2,500
Available until Apr 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

For registrants participating in a group of 5 or more from their organization. Discounted for a limited time!

Funder rate
$800

For individuals attending from a funder organization.

Scholarship
$200

A very limited number of scholarship tickets are available to support those who would not otherwise be able to attend. We ask that you select this option only if cost is a barrier, so we can ensure access for those who need it most.

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