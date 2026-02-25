2026 Community Garden Registration

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About this event
Please consider giving a $1 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.
Please consider giving a $1 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.
A measured amount of manure (calculated based on your plot size) will be distributed evenly onto your plot. If you are having your plot tilled, the manure will be distributed first, then tilled in. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 23.
A measured amount of manure (calculated based on your plot size) will be distributed evenly onto your plot. If you are having your plot tilled, the manure will be distributed first, then tilled in. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 23.
Approximately 4-5 wheel barrows of 3-Way Garden Soil (composed of equal parts topsoil, peat moss, and compost) will be distributed evenly onto your plot. If you are having your plot tilled, the soil will be distributed first, then tilled in. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 23.
Approximately 2-3 wheel barrows of 3-Way Garden Soil (composed of equal parts topsoil, peat moss, and compost) will be distributed evenly onto your plot (calculated based on your plot size). If you are having your plot tilled, the soil will be distributed first, then tilled in. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 23.
Plot will be tilled as is. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds/debris in preparation, please do so by April 23.
Plot will be tilled as is. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 23.
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