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WEST LONDON ALLIANCE CHURCH OF THE CHRISTIAN AND MISSIONARY ALLIANCE IN CANADA

About this event

2026 Community Garden Registration

750 Wonderland Rd N

London, ON N6H 0J1, Canada

Full Plot Rental
$25

Please consider giving a $1 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Half Plot Rental
$15

Please consider giving a $1 donation to zeffy.com for the use of their service, in order to keep this platform free for WLA to use. To do this, when prompted with the request to "Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use! ", choose "Other" from the dropdown menu. You will be given a box where you can enter a custom donation amount.

Full Plot Turkey Mushroom Manure Application
$25

A measured amount of manure (calculated based on your plot size) will be distributed evenly onto your plot. If you are having your plot tilled, the manure will be distributed first, then tilled in. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 23.

Half Plot Turkey Mushroom Manure Application
$20

A measured amount of manure (calculated based on your plot size) will be distributed evenly onto your plot. If you are having your plot tilled, the manure will be distributed first, then tilled in. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 23.

Full Plot Triple Mix Garden Soil Application
$20

Approximately 4-5 wheel barrows of 3-Way Garden Soil (composed of equal parts topsoil, peat moss, and compost) will be distributed evenly onto your plot. If you are having your plot tilled, the soil will be distributed first, then tilled in. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 23.

Half Plot Triple Mix Garden Soil Application
$15

Approximately 2-3 wheel barrows of 3-Way Garden Soil (composed of equal parts topsoil, peat moss, and compost) will be distributed evenly onto your plot (calculated based on your plot size). If you are having your plot tilled, the soil will be distributed first, then tilled in. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 23.

Full Plot Rototilling Service
$15

Plot will be tilled as is. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds/debris in preparation, please do so by April 23.

Half Plot Rototilling Service
$10

Plot will be tilled as is. If you would like to clear your plot of weeds in preparation, please do so by April 23.

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