2026 CPC National Convention

Since the first one was well received and wanting to provide another option for those that may have missed it we are offering another monthly payment plan option.





On June 1st, we’ll email you the link to complete your registration and start your instalment plan of 4 monthly payments of $125 (HST INCLUDED).



Just be sure to finish registering by June 15 to keep the early bird rate. If registration isn’t completed by then, the discount will no longer apply and the $50 deposit will be non‑refundable.