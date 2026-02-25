2026 CPC National Convention

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About this event
Since the first one was well received and wanting to provide another option for those that may have missed it we are offering another monthly payment plan option.
On June 1st, we’ll email you the link to complete your registration and start your instalment plan of 4 monthly payments of $125 (HST INCLUDED).
Just be sure to finish registering by June 15 to keep the early bird rate. If registration isn’t completed by then, the discount will no longer apply and the $50 deposit will be non‑refundable.
Pay your early bird registration deposit now for 2026 National Convention.
Early Bird deadline is April 30th. Remaining fees are due in full by June 30 2026.
Pay your early bird registration now for 2026 National Convention.
Early Bird deadline is April 30th.
Whale Watching Tour meets at 64 King Street for 1 p.m and sets sail at 1:30 for an approximate 3.5-hour tour.
More info will be sent to registrants closer to the event for what to bring and what to expect.
There are 7 tee times booked back-to back starting at 11:30 a.m. Please answer the question on the next page if you're signing up as a solo or as part of a foursome.
There are 7 tee times booked back-to back starting at 11:30 a.m. Please answer the question on the next page if you're signing up as a solo or as part of a foursome and also select your club choice since there are limited sets available.
Not interested in Whale watching or Golfing then just take a ride and have a choose your own adventure day in St. Andrews. Reminder - make sure you do your research and book your own activities if needed.
Check this site out for things to do - https://explorestandrews.ca
Also USVA By The Sea is opening soon if that's something you're interested in - https://usva.ca/en/usva-by-the-sea-en
The tour will depart the Delta around noon that day with five stops. Each stop includes one complimentary drink included in your ticket price, as well as snacks and food at some of the stops.
More details to come as we get closer to convention
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