2026 Croatia Trip Fundraising

Offered by
About this shop
Options: Chocolate Chip Cookies, Vegan Sugar Cookies, Lucky Charm Cookies
Chocolate or Vanilla
2 for $1
can be combined with oatmeal cookies
2 for $1
can be combined with
Various Men and Women
Variety
multiple colors available to choose from.
2 scrunchies for $15
multiple colors available to choose:
3 red
2 green
6 pink floral
9 blue floral
32 burgundy floral
Pack of 3 for $10
Various Colors - Choose your Color at pickup
Grey bunny with Vinok
Brown bunny with Vinok
Kozak Chicken with Poyas
SONY noise-cancelling earbuds and “FIND MY” tag (works with apple and android)
Handmade
Handmade
Single
2 Bracelets for $15
Multiple colors availible and can be chosen at pickup
2- Yellow veined agate
2-Citrine
Ukrainian Themed
multiple colors to be chosen at pickup
Multiple colors to be chosen at pickup
T-Shirt YOUTH
T-Shirt Adult
Size LARGE
6 black left
1 white, 1 black and 1 blue
$
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