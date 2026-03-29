TRYZUB UKRAINIAN DANCE SOCIETY

Offered by

TRYZUB UKRAINIAN DANCE SOCIETY

About this shop

2026 Croatia Trip Fundraising

Easter Cookies item
Easter Cookies item
Easter Cookies item
Easter Cookies
$5
Box of Baking item
Box of Baking
$5

Options: Chocolate Chip Cookies, Vegan Sugar Cookies, Lucky Charm Cookies

Vegan Cupcakes item
Vegan Cupcakes
$2

Chocolate or Vanilla

Butter Tarts item
Butter Tarts
$1

2 for $1


can be combined with oatmeal cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies item
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
$1

2 for $1

can be combined with

Sour Candies item
Sour Candies
$2
Assorted Vyshyvanka Cotton Tshirt
$25

Various Men and Women

Bag of Chips or Veggie Stick item
Bag of Chips or Veggie Stick
$1.50

Variety

Bottle of Water item
Bottle of Water
$2
Can of Bubly item
Can of Bubly
$2
Cup of Coffee item
Cup of Coffee
$1.50
Rose item
Rose
$5
Cotton Candy item
Cotton Candy
$2
Scrunchies - single item
Scrunchies - single item
Scrunchies - single item
Scrunchies - single
$8

multiple colors available to choose from.

Scrunchies - 2 item
Scrunchies - 2 item
Scrunchies - 2 item
Scrunchies - 2
$15

2 scrunchies for $15

multiple colors available to choose:

3 red

2 green

6 pink floral

9 blue floral

32 burgundy floral

Reusable Make Up cloths (pack of 3) item
Reusable Make Up cloths (pack of 3)
$10

Pack of 3 for $10

Dish Cloth item
Dish Cloth item
Dish Cloth item
Dish Cloth
$3

Various Colors - Choose your Color at pickup

Easter Basket 1 item
Easter Basket 1 item
Easter Basket 1
$25

Grey bunny with Vinok

Easter Basket 2 item
Easter Basket 2 item
Easter Basket 2
$25

Brown bunny with Vinok

Easter Basket 3 item
Easter Basket 3 item
Easter Basket 3
$25

Kozak Chicken with Poyas

Easter Basket 4 item
Easter Basket 4 item
Easter Basket 4
$30

SONY noise-cancelling earbuds and “FIND MY” tag (works with apple and android)

Bunny with Vinok 1 item
Bunny with Vinok 1 item
Bunny with Vinok 1
$15
Bunny with Vinok 2 item
Bunny with Vinok 2 item
Bunny with Vinok 2
$15
Bunny with Vinok 3 item
Bunny with Vinok 3
$15
Lamb with Vinok 4 item
Lamb with Vinok 4 item
Lamb with Vinok 4 item
Lamb with Vinok 4
$15
Lamb with Vinok 5 item
Lamb with Vinok 5 item
Lamb with Vinok 5
$15
Lamb with Vinok 6 item
Lamb with Vinok 6 item
Lamb with Vinok 6
$15
Lamb with Vinok 7 item
Lamb with Vinok 7 item
Lamb with Vinok 7
$15
Lamb with Vinok 8 item
Lamb with Vinok 8 item
Lamb with Vinok 8
$15
Lamb with Vinok 9 item
Lamb with Vinok 9 item
Lamb with Vinok 9
$15
Lamb with Vinok 10 item
Lamb with Vinok 10 item
Lamb with Vinok 10
$15
Bunny with Vinok 11 item
Bunny with Vinok 11 item
Bunny with Vinok 11
$15
Tryzub Bag item
Tryzub Bag
$10
Necklace 1 item
Necklace 1
$60

Handmade

Necklace 2 item
Necklace 2
$40

Handmade

Bracelet - single item
Bracelet - single
$10

Single

Bracelet - 2 item
Bracelet - 2 item
Bracelet - 2 item
Bracelet - 2
$15

2 Bracelets for $15

Multiple colors availible and can be chosen at pickup

2- Yellow veined agate

2-Citrine

Bead Bracelet item
Bead Bracelet
$5

Ukrainian Themed

Vinok pins item
Vinok pins item
Vinok pins
$3

multiple colors to be chosen at pickup

Vinok Ornaments item
Vinok Ornaments
$3

Multiple colors to be chosen at pickup

Tryzub T-shirt Youth item
Tryzub T-shirt Youth
$15

T-Shirt YOUTH

Tryzub T-shirt Adult item
Tryzub T-shirt Adult
$20

T-Shirt Adult

Tryzub Hoodie - Large item
Tryzub Hoodie - Large
$30

Size LARGE

Tryzub Hat - Black item
Tryzub Hat - Black
$35

6 black left

Tryzub Hat - 1 white-1 black-1 blue item
Tryzub Hat - 1 white-1 black-1 blue
$105

1 white, 1 black and 1 blue

Tryzub Vinyl Stickers
$5
Waiting Back Stage Print item
Waiting Back Stage Print
$125
Raffle Ticket 1 for $2 item
Raffle Ticket 1 for $2
$2
Raffle Tickets 6 for $10 item
Raffle Tickets 6 for $10
$10
Add a donation for TRYZUB UKRAINIAN DANCE SOCIETY

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