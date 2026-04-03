2026 Denman Readers and Writers Festival

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About this event
Includes all Main Stage and Solo Readings, but EXCLUDES the Writing Week, Workshops & Meals
Our opening ceremony starts things off at 9:30, followed by Susin Nielsen and Brian Thomas Isaac before lunch and Maria Reva and Alex Neve after lunch. Afternoon solos include a main stage event - At the Water’s Edge: Zoe Dickinson & Loghan Paylor in conversation. Evening main stage will be Serious Mischief: Susan Juby & Susin Nielsen in conversation with Ian Ferguson
Serious Mischief: Susan Juby & Susin Nielsen in conversation with Ian Ferguson
Saturday's solo sessions include Tomson Highway and Wendy Wickwire for the morning. After lunch we'll have Zoe Dickinson, Loghan Paylor, Susan Juby and Denman Writers. Evening session is - Endangered Worlds and Universal Rights: Alex Neve & Maria Reva in conversation with Gregor Craigie
Endangered Worlds and Universal Rights: Alex Neve & Maria Reva in conversation with Gregor Craigie
This year we'll have two main stage events happening over Sunday morning. Starting 9:30am, The Work of Remembering: Brian Thomas Isaac & Wendy Wickwire in conversation with Tracey Lindberg and 11:00 am, Laughing with Tomson, in conversation with Gregor Craigie
Italian salad with crisp lettuce, olives, bell peppers, Parmesan cheese and more. Two versions of Pomodor Pasta will be served: a zucchini version for vegetarians, or tuna with a fresh tomato basil sauce and rotini pasta. Enjoy a fresh fruit salad and homemade Ricciarelli — an Italian almond cookie. Let us know if you would like the vegetarian option. Grazie!
Murgh Kari, an Indian curry with chicken, or Veg Kari for the vegetarian option. Rice, naan, raita, and dahl with vegetables will complement this generous feast. Dessert is island-made kulfi, traditional Indian ice cream. Let us know if you would like the vegetarian option.
The Cobb Salad was “invented” in 1937 for the showman Sid Grauman, and it’s being served for lunch at the Denman Island Readers and Writers Festival nearly 90 years later. Build your plate with bacon, avocado, romaine, tomato, chicken, hard-boiled eggs, and blue cheese. We’ll serve a beautiful vegetable soup and a bun, followed by Espresso Chocolate Cake to finish the show.
From the barbecue: a 5-ounce salmon fillet served with plum salsa and crisp Hasselback potatoes. We’ll start you off with a creamy tomato basil soup. For those who prefer a vegetarian option, we are happy to substitute tofu sockeye, just please give us notice. A local fruit crisp with whipped cream will finish the final dinner of the Festival weekend. Let us know if you would like the vegetarian option.
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