2026 Denman Readers and Writers Festival

West Coast Wonder — the Sockeye

From the barbecue: a 5-ounce salmon fillet served with plum salsa and crisp Hasselback potatoes. We’ll start you off with a creamy tomato basil soup. For those who prefer a vegetarian option, we are happy to substitute tofu sockeye, just please give us notice. A local fruit crisp with whipped cream will finish the final dinner of the Festival weekend. Let us know if you would like the vegetarian option.